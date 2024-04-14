Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were the cutest pair during their most recent date night!

The John Wick star and the visual artist stepped out together on Saturday for the 2024 MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) Gala in Los Angeles. Reeves, 59, and Grant, 54, made a glamorous appearance as they posed for photos during the rare outing.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant had rare date night at the 2024 MOCA Gala. - Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Grant was pretty in a sky blue gown that featured cutouts on the side. The artist swept her beautiful gray tresses back in a braided bun and added subtle glam with a pale pink lip. For his part, Reeves wore his signature dark blue suit. Adding his own touch, he paired it with a pair of brown dress boots and a gray scarf. The Matrix star also showed off his new shorter haircut, which he is rocking for his latest role.

Before heading inside the event, the pair shared a kiss for the cameras. While inside, Reeves and Grant posed with other attendees.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been in a relationship since 2011 - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art

The pair -- who have been dating since 2011 -- made their last appearance in November 2023, when they dressed to the nines for the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, presented By Gucci.

Over the course of their years-long relationship, Reeves and Grant have kept details about their personal lives private. However, in March 2023, the Bill & Ted star gushed about his leading lady in a rare move.

Keanu Reeves has remained low-key about his relationship with Alexandra Grant. - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA))

During an interview with People, Reeves was asked about his last moment of bliss.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," shared Reeves. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great."

He added, "It was just really nice to be together."

In 2023, ET spoke to Reeves' good friend and Bill & Ted co-star, Alex Winter, who didn't say much about Reeves and Grant's relationship, but did agree the pair were cute on the carpet at the 2023 MOCA gala.

"I'm not touching that," Winter told ET at the time about the scale of his pal and Grant's love.

