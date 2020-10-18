Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, are as adorable as ever! The cute couple were spotted smooching in Germany over the weekend.

The actor was photographed giving his ladylove a kiss goodbye through the window of her car, outside a hotel in Berlin over the weekend.

Reeves, 56, rocked a pair of denim jeans, a black blazer and brown boots as he shared the cute moment of PDA with Grant, 47, who sat behind the wheel of the sedan.

Reeves is currently in Berlin for the production of the long-awaited fourth installment in The Matrix franchise, which was temporarily halted over coronavirus concerns earlier in the year.

SplashNews.com

The couple have reportedly been in Berlin together since the start of summer, when filming resumed.

While Grant has made a name for herself in the art world, she also started turning heads in Hollywood after holding hands Reeves in November 2019 when the two made their first public appearance together on the red carpet.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating," Grant said in an interview with Vogue UK in May. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

As for whether Grant -- who has been a bridesmaid seven times and officiated one wedding -- is thinking of marriage herself, she replied, "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

See more on the pair's adorable romance in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Keanu Reeves Steps Out With Rumored Girlfriend Alexandra Grant: Everything We Know This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Says Everyone Called Her When They Went Public With Relationship

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Have Been Together 'for Years'

Why Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Won't Dye Her Gray Hair

Keanu Reeves Turns 56: Why We Love the 'Respectful King'

Related Gallery