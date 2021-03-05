Keds x Kate Spade Collection: Save 30% This Weekend
Keds x Kate Spade -- it's a collaboration that's truly perfect. The footwear line and fashion brand have teamed up to design the cutest pairs of sneakers with no shortage of glitter and fun patterns.
For this weekend only, you can take 30% off select full-price Keds x Kate Spade styles when you use the code KATE30 at checkout through March 7.
The collection combines the signature Keds canvas sneaker with Kate Spade's feminine, fashionable aesthetic of statement-making details. Standouts include lace-up shoes with flower appliqué embellishments, glittery platform slip-ons and leopard print flats. Be sure to also check out top-selling Kate Spade buys among our readers and big savings from the Surprise Sale website.
Shop the Keds x Kate Spade sale and browse through ET Style's favorites below.
