Keds x Kate Spade Collection: Save 30% This Weekend

Keds x Kate Spade -- it's a collaboration that's truly perfect. The footwear line and fashion brand have teamed up to design the cutest pairs of sneakers with no shortage of glitter and fun patterns.

For this weekend only, you can take 30% off select full-price Keds x Kate Spade styles when you use the code KATE30 at checkout through March 7.

The collection combines the signature Keds canvas sneaker with Kate Spade's feminine, fashionable aesthetic of statement-making details. Standouts include lace-up shoes with flower appliqué embellishments, glittery platform slip-ons and leopard print flats. Be sure to also check out top-selling Kate Spade buys among our readers and big savings from the Surprise Sale website.

Shop the Keds x Kate Spade sale and browse through ET Style's favorites below.

Keds x kate spade new york Triple Kick Woven Flowers Keds Keds x kate spade new york Triple Kick Woven Flowers Sleek white sneakers are a wardrobe staple. We love this even more thanks to the flower adornment and triple decker platform. $70 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Keds x kate spade new york Champion Glitter Keds Keds x kate spade new york Champion Glitter The iconic Keds Champion sneaker is given a Kate Spade makeover with sparkle and satin laces. $59 (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

