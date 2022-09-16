Gigi Hadid never fails to give us fashion inspiration with her impeccable style, but the designer duds she often wears tend to be out of our price range. However, the supermodel was recently spotted recently blending two of our favorite footwear trends for fall — platforms and Ugg boots — in one affordable style.

Gotham/GC Images

On Sunday, Hadid wore the new Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots while attending the opening of her Guest in Residence pop-up store in New York City. With a 2-inch platform, these iconic Uggs are the perfect statement shoe with maximum comfort. To get her look, you can shop Gigi Hadid's exact pair of Uggs at Amazon and add them to your fall and winter footwear collection for $160.

Keke Palmer then gave the platform UGGs their full Y2K moment with a cropped denim jacket and midi skirt. On Wednesday at New York Fashion Week, the Nope actor embraced early 2000s style in denim-on-denim, miniature hoop earrings, and the Ultra Mini Platforms — a low-rise version of Gigi's elevated UGGs.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

A somewhat controversial trend, Uggs were extremely popular in the early 2010s for their slipper-esque comfort. Now, Uggs have undoubtedly made a comeback as one of fall's most-worn styles. The sherpa-lined footbed keeps your feet warm and cozy during the colder months, and the suede outer adds texture and a laid-back aesthetic to any outfit.

Hadid and Palmer both wore the classic chestnut color in New York, but the platform Uggs also come in black, white, forest green, and hot pink. You can wear these Uggs with jeans, joggers, leggings or loungewear and stay cozy all through the cooler seasons ahead.

Not into the platform shoe trend? You can still get Gigi's look sans added height with the classic mini boot. Plenty of other best-selling Ugg shoes are also available on Amazon—shop some of our favorite styles for fall below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Are Dating,' Source Says

J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Fall Dresses, Boots, Sweaters and More

13 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

UGG Boots & Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just In Time for Fall

Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022

8 Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall

10 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS