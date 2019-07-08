Kel Mitchell is looking back at his time on the beloved Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That, and opening up about what he taught co-star Amanda Bynes.

Mitchell talked with ET Live on the site of the hotly anticipated Good Burger pop-up shop in Los Angeles, and he reflected on his happy memories of sharing the screen with Bynes.

"I love Amanda, she's like [my] little sister. She's so fearless," Mitchell shard. "I remember her being on set, she told me, 'Hey Kel, I wanna do the physical comedy that you do.' So I used to show her little tricks to do that would make her comedy just awesome."

"She did everything so great, so awesome, she was super fearless," he added.

While Bynes dealt with a rocky few years, she's rededicated herself to her health and to her studies at fashion school, which Mitchell said seemed like a great fit for the actress.

"She always had style, so going to fashion school was definitely what was up," he said, beaming.

As for the possibility of welcoming Bynes on for a cameo appearance on the long-awaited upcoming All That reboot, Mitchell was wildly excited about the idea.

"That would be crazy! We really want her to do a cameo in All That. We've been talking about that," Mitchell explained. "So, Amanda, come on, girl! Call ya brother up!"

The Good Burger pop-up restaurant , located on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood, opens its doors July 10.

