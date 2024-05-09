Kelly Osbourne's hair transformation has her looking a new woman, another reality star, in fact.

The 39-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her new blonde tresses. Osbourne, who has been rocking lavender-colored hair for years, was completely transformed by the new shade, and some fans found some major similarities to Bravo star Kim Zolciak Biermann.

"I was gonna say Kim Zolciak is doing too much," one commenter wrote.

"Thought this was @kimzbiermann," another commenter wrote.

"Thought it was Kim Zolciak. Sorry Kelly, that's not a great compliment," one person wrote.

"This is Kim Zolciak," another commented.

Zolciak, 45, a mother of six, is best known for her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her spin-off show, Don't Be Tardy. She's currently in the middle of an on-off divorce from husband Kroy Biermann.

Though Zolciak's hair is naturally blonde, she was known for wearing wigs regularly during her time on the shows. She even released the song "Wig" in 2018.

Kim Zolciak attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. - Prince Williams/Wireimage

As for Osbourne, she is now a mom to 1-year-old son Sidney, whom she shares with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

"Mom life is the absolute best. It's given me a purpose in life like nothing ever has," Osbourne told ET in February. "Just getting to watch my little man grow and seeing him become a little person is just... it's going to make me cry if I keep talking about it."

