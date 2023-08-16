Kelly Ripa has an eye toward the future. The long-running host of Live reveals in a new interview that she's thinking about retirement "with great interest," but isn't planning to make the big change quite yet.

"I think the risk-averse quality I have is probably the reason I stayed with the same job for so long," she says in an interview with Cristina Cuomo for wellness outlet The Purist. "Other offers come along, but I like to stick with what I know. I am very steadfast in everything I do, and so when you have me, you have me for life. Having said that, I don't intend to work at this job for the rest of my life. I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I'm very happy, especially working with Mark."

Ripa, 52, currently co-hosts Live With Kelly and Mark alongside her husband of 27 years, Mark Consuelos. He follows in the footsteps of Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan and Regis Philbin when it comes to co-hosting with Ripa.

For her part, Ripa has had her name on the Live marquee for 22 years after replacing Kathie Lee Gifford in 2001.

Prior to Live, Ripa starred as Hayley Vaughan in ABC's All My Children. It was during her time on that soap opera in 1995 when she met Consuelos, and the couple quickly eloped in Las Vegas. They are now parents to 26-year-old Michael, 21-year-old Lola, and 20-year-old Joaquin.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In June, Ripa offered some sage words of marriage advice in an interview with ET.

"The thing is, don't panic," she said. "I think if you ask either one of us how long we've been married we'll probably say something in between three and eight years because that seems like a reasonable number to be married. But then we look and we have adult children and we've gone through a lot of things together. And our kids will show us documentaries that they think we'd find interesting and I'll say to them, 'Oh, you know, Dad and I were married when that went down.' And they're like, 'What? But look at how old-fashioned it is.' They can't conceptualize. It's funny. It goes faster than you think."

The pair also offered an update on the state of their union shortly after Consuelos began co-hosting Live full-time, telling ET that they've set a few boundaries to keep home and work life separate.

"Once we get ready for work, it's work time," Consuelos noted of the couple's routine. "And we get here, you know, she has her dressing, [I have] my dressing room."

