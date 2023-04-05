Festival fashion! Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle has dressed Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Maren Morris, Behati Prinsloo, and more It-girls in iconic get-ups, and she’s getting ready to keep the chic looks coming as we enter festival season.

While gearing up for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Michelle partnered with Canadian-based apparel brand, DYNAMITE, to pick out her current must-haves, including wide leg cargo pants and jeans, blazers and trench coats, basic tees and tanks, sunglasses, and baseball caps.

Dani Michelle/Instagram

When putting together her go-to wardrobe essentials for a classic outfit, the fashion guru relies on the "less is more" motto.

"I’m a minimal uniform girl. My recipe is a fitted, high denim, a little tank or tee, and a great shoe. I like being a blank canvas and feeling timeless," she tells ET.

If you want to nail her cool and effortless vibe, the stylist suggests keeping it casual without trying too hard.

"Looks don't need to be so tight in order to feel feminine and sexy. Sometimes a loose dress can be just as mysterious and sexy as a tight one," she explains.

Dani Michelle/Instagram

To curate enviable ensembles with her celeb clients, Michelle blends her signature laidback approach with their vision for the perfect ‘fit.

"Styling a client is always about a combined sense of fashion. All of my styling is based around the client's desires and inspiration. From there, I interpret and deliver it as artistically balanced and forward as I can."

And she’s doing just that as everyone gets ready to head to Indio, California, to watch Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, and more artists take the stage.

"Coachella used to be about a very bohemian and rocker vibe. It was all about cut-off shorts, cool boots, little tops, and things that channeled music," the fashion expert says.

Amber Asalay

"As the festival's music and growth has evolved, so has the style of the attendees. We are seeing a little of everything. ... My advice is to do less, and have great accessories," she adds.

What you can expect to see Michelle rocking this season: "Right now I’m loving flat tall boots. I just wanna wear them with a big shirt all summer!"

