Kendall Jenner Shares Love Letter From Anonymous Admirer

Kendall Jenner has a secret admirer!

The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a love letter that she received from an unknown source.

"Dear Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute," the letter reads. "My innermost feeling is of pure love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing would come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."

Instagram

Even though Jenner blocked out the name of the person who sent the letter, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about who it could be! A lot of social media users have pointed to Harry Styles as the likely source, comparing the handwriting to a note he posted to Instagram last year. The pair briefly dated in 2013 and have sparked reconciliation rumors twice since, most recently in 2016.

Like I never would’ve thought I’d ever read these words written by harry but did he have to write them to Kendall ugh pic.twitter.com/fQVS9pxV8G — vik (@harryishalfofme) December 11, 2018

While some fans were all in on the Harry theory, others actually pointed out inconsistencies in the writing style.

I just spent the past 15 minutes comparing Kendall’s love letter to Harrys handwriting and IT DOESNT MATCH BUT IM TRYING SO HARD TO MAKE IT ADD UP pic.twitter.com/jbmBLhQdoU — release baby honey (@capricornmmith) December 11, 2018

harry's letter to a fan vs the letter to kendall now everyone shut up it's not the same writing pic.twitter.com/0iNqR74D9i — olivia 🌄 (@embroideryharry) December 11, 2018

Other possible letter writers include rumored exes Cara Delevingne and Tyler, the Creator. As of late, Jenner has been linked to Ben Simmons. The two did spark split rumors after she was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, in June. Jenner and Hadid also cuddled up at a carnival in September.

Watch the video below for more on Jenner:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Rocks Risque Look at British Fashion Awards

Miley Cyrus Crashes Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's 'Carpool Karaoke'

Khloe Kardashian Weighs In On Kendall Jenner Booing Tristan Thompson

Related Gallery