Kendall Jenner Shares Love Letter From Anonymous Admirer
Kendall Jenner has a secret admirer!
The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a love letter that she received from an unknown source.
"Dear Kendall, We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute," the letter reads. "My innermost feeling is of pure love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing would come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart."
Even though Jenner blocked out the name of the person who sent the letter, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about who it could be! A lot of social media users have pointed to Harry Styles as the likely source, comparing the handwriting to a note he posted to Instagram last year. The pair briefly dated in 2013 and have sparked reconciliation rumors twice since, most recently in 2016.
While some fans were all in on the Harry theory, others actually pointed out inconsistencies in the writing style.
Other possible letter writers include rumored exes Cara Delevingne and Tyler, the Creator. As of late, Jenner has been linked to Ben Simmons. The two did spark split rumors after she was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, in June. Jenner and Hadid also cuddled up at a carnival in September.
