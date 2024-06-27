Kevin Costner is not mincing words about the end of his marriage to Christine Baumgartner.

After 18 years of marriage, Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, a rep for the two-time Oscar winner told ET in a statement, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Following their turbulent divorce proceedings, the exes settled their divorce in September 2023 and it was finalized in February. While they have officially gone their separate ways, the sting of the split seemingly remains for Costner.

"That's a crushing moment," the Yellowstone star said of the public divorce during an interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King that aired Thursday.

"It hurt," added the 69-year-old actor, "but I go forward."

Referring to his seven kids, "I have no choice. My children are looking at me, so I can’t wilt like a daisy." The actor shares daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe with ex-wife Cindy Silva, son Liam with ex Bridget Rooney, and sons Cayden and Hayes and daughter Grace with Baumgartner.

"I have to go forward. I have to continue to be who I am," Costner told King, "and to keep a special eye on who they are."

Kevin Costner poses with five of his kids at the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 in June 2024. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He's kept Hayes, 15, physically close while working on his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, as the teenager makes his acting debut in the film.

"He trapped me," Hayes joked to ET at the June premiere. "I got to spend the whole day with him every day and just see him work. I just had such a blast. It was amazing."

Responded Costner, "I did. I figured out how to have him close. He's never going to look this young, he's never going to look this sweet and handsome. He's just going to grow into a young man and he's really good in the film."

As for the busy dad's love life, Costner recently denied ever going out with Jewel after rumors of a romance with the singer emerged last year.

"I had two unique relationships," he told Fox News Digital when asked what he's looking for in a future romantic interest. "...A person wants to be loved, and they want to be, you know, feel like they're at their very best. And that love helps that and doesn't hinder it."

