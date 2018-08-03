Khloe Kardashian is standing up for her sister, Kim Kardashian West.

When the 37-year-old reality star was praised by Khloe and Kendall Jenner for her slimmed down figure in an Instagram Story earlier this week, some fans did not appreciate the girls’ intense focus on their sibling's weight loss. Now Khloe is speaking out about the controversy surrounding their compliments to Kim.

"She looks great and I'm praising her for looking good. But she always looked good," Khloe, 34, told E! News. "People take anything and just run with it."

Khloe has had to deal with haters of her own, and has learned to unplug in order to tune the trolls out.

"I turn off my social media. It's good to take a break and disconnect because it doesn't matter in my real world," the new mom said. "My friends and family, they know our intentions in our hearts, and that just doesn't matter in my everyday life."

The social media drama began when Kim posted a video of Kendall, 22, announcing how skinny her sister looked, to which the the mother of three delightedly responded, “What? Oh my god, thank you!"

"My purse is as tiny as you," Kendall added as Kim revealed that she now weighs 119 pounds.

Khloe also got in on the praise, comparing her sister to a photo editing app. “I've never seen a human being look as good. It's like... you are a walking Facetune doll," she quipped. “... It takes work to look like that, it's awesome."

After Kim shared the video on Instagram, fans and celebrities alike, including Stephanie Beatriz and Emmy Rossum, spoke out against its message.

“There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better,” Beatriz wrote in her Instagram Story. “Everyone kept complimenting me on how I looked, and I felt desperate to stay at that weight. IT SUCKED.”

The Brooklyn 99 star continued, “So if this s**t b f**king w you I GET IT. Try not to hurt yourself over it. I’ve been texting friends for support.”

After seeing Beatriz’s post, Rossum made one of her own.

“The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked. I had lost 10 pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint… It totally messed with my head,” the Shameless star wrote in part. “... If you’re having a tough time with body image, I promise you’re beautiful and this feeling will pass. Today is just a moment. Practice some self-care and reboot.”

