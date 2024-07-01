Khloé Kardashian knows how to throw a party! The reality star rang in her milestone 40th birthday with a Dolly Parton-themed bash, titled "KhloéWood," after Parton's famous Dollywood amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Khloé rocked an all-denim ensemble complete with a rhinestone covered cowboy hat and bustier top and jeans.

"Oh My Dolly it’s time to party! 🤠," Khloé captioned a video of herself getting glam for the denim-and-diamonds theme party.

At the venue, Khloé was greeted with a neon sign made in her cowgirl likeness as well as a massive "KhloeWood" sign with a butterfly for the "W" just like at Parton's theme park.

Khloé Kardashian's KhloéWood-themed 40th birthday party. - Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian's KhloéWood-themed 40th birthday party. - Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Snoop Dogg is the surprise performer at Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday party. - Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé was surrounded by her older sisters, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian, as well as her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, for the soiree. Her mom, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance, firing off a money gun to the cheering crowd.

Khloé was surprised at her party with a performance from none other than Snoop Dogg and Warren G. Kim posted one video of Snoop's performance to her Stories, writing, "Best part is @khloekardashian had no idea @snoopdogg was coming so this made her whole night."

Kylie shared a montage of the festivities, including riding a mechanical bull, guzzling Kourtney's special "Lemme Wake the F**k Up" gummy vitamins, eating In-N-Out burgers, and dancing to Snoop as well as a DJ.

One particularly shocking moment of the night happened when Kim teamed up with Britney Spears' former manager, Cade Hudson, to get down on the dance floor. Cade even flipped Kim in the air multiple times in a video shared on her Stories.

"So apparently I was doing this multiple times til we shut the party down," The Kardashians star wrote. "Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing w The Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer."

Kim competed on season 7 of Dancing With the Stars with pro Mark Ballas. She was eliminated in week two. Coincidentally, her brother, Rob Kardashian, made it to second place on the show in season 13.

Also in attendance at the party was Khloé's ex and the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson, who too shared photos and videos on Snapchat, revealing that Khloé got a personalized video shout-out from Parton herself.

"I would have baked you a cake, but you bought all my dang cake mixes!" Parton teased in the clip as Khloé screams with excitement.

Khloé Kardashian gets a birthday shout-out from Dolly Parton. - Tristan Thompson/Snapchat

Khloé previously celebrated her birthday with a family pool party with her and Tristan's kids, True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 1, as well as her many nieces and nephews.

