Khloé Kardashian seems concerned with the extent of Scott Disick's recent weight loss. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Scott pops over to see Khloé and Kris Jenner, when Khloé asks the father of three about his weight-loss plans.

"Scott, you're gonna stop losing weight, right? You look amazing, but…" she says, trailing off.

"Maybe, like, three more pounds," Scott replies.

"Three? Oof," Khloé says, looking skeptical.

Scott explains that he had previously been living on a very unhealthy diet, leading to his weight gain.

"Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night eating those little bread things," he says before identifying the "bread things" as Hawaiian Rolls.

"I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I love them. But I didn't realize what I was doing," Scott tells a shocked-looking Khloé and Kris. "And I also didn't realize the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda. It just seemed like it was a soothing drink. All day I would drink gingers! I was going through 20 gingers a day."

In an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé shared her concerns about Scott's weight gain in the wake of a car accident that had injured his back.

"I think Scott needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him. He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good," Khloé said at the time.

However, during last month's premiere of the family's Hulu series, Khloé and Kris both praised Kourtney Kardashian's ex for his weight loss.

"Wow, somebody's lost a lot of weight," Kris gushed to Scott in the season 5 premiere, giving him a hug. "You look great!"

In an aside interview, Kris shared that she had been concerned about Scott in recent months.

"Scott looks great, and I know that he's really struggled the last year or so," Kris noted. "And I felt like he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."

Scott shares three kids with his ex, Kourtney -- Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. During Thursday's episode, Scott told Kris that he and Mason, who has chosen to remain off-camera in recent years, are closer than ever.

As for Kourtney, she and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," a source told ET of the exes last month.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

