Scott Disick is focusing on his health after concerns were expressed on the last season of The Kardashians. During Thursday's season 5 premiere of the reality TV family's Hulu show, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian stopped by Scott's house where they immediately commented on the 40-year-old businessman's physique.

"Wow, somebody's lost a lot of weight," Kris gushed to Scott, giving him a hug. "You look great!"

In an aside interview, Kris shared that she had been concerned about Kourtney Kardashian's ex in recent months.

"Scott looks great, and I know that he's really struggled the last year or so," Kris noted. "And I felt like he was not in the best place and it made me really sad."

Khloé also praised her pal, opening his fridge and exclaiming, "Wow, you're really being healthy!"

Scott Disick on an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians and on a May 2024 episode. - Hulu

It was a far cry from the October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, where Khloé shared concerns about Scott's weight gain in the wake of a car accident that had injured his back.

"I think Scott needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him. He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good," Khloé said at the time.

Scott injured his back as the result of an August 2022 car crash that left his Lamborghini flipped upside down.

"I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back," Scott told Khloé, saying his back had gotten "worse over time" since the accident.

Scott Disick on the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians. - Hulu

Scott shares three kids with his ex, Kourtney -- Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. During Thursday's episode, Scott told Kris that he and Mason, who has chosen to remain off-camera in recent years, are closer than ever.

As for Kourtney, she and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," a source told ET of the exes last month.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: