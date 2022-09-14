Labor Day might be over, but don't despair if you missed out on the major savings over the holiday weekend. Right now, size-inclusive fashion brand Good American is having their best sale of the season through Friday, September 16. Good American's Friends & Family Sale is offering everyone 25% off sitewide with the code FAM25. Just in time for fall, this can't-miss sale is overflowing with wardrobe essentials from jeans and jumpsuits to outerwear and more.

Shop Good American's Sale

Helmed by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian, Good American strives to create high-quality, wearable pieces for the modern woman. Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making it one of the most inclusive brands on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.

During the Friends & Family Sale, Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections are all 25% off to revamp your fall wardrobe. One of fall's biggest fashion trends is leather and the Good American Better Than Leather collection is now back with even more styles and colors. If head-to-toe denim is more your style, be sure to check out the matching bralettes, bodysuits, corsets, and more.

Whether you're looking to update your wardrobe for fall, stock up on staple pieces, or snag a great deal on swim for next summer, Good American's sale has something for every one. Below, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Friends & Family Sale.

Tabbed Poplin Shirt Good American Tabbed Poplin Shirt Everyone needs a classic white button-up in their wardrobe, and this option is made of a crisp cotton-blend poplin. $125 $94 WITH CODE FAM25 Buy Now

Scuba Fitted Blazer Good American Scuba Fitted Blazer This versatile blazer will take you from the boardroom to the bars and everywhere in between. $149 $112 WITH CODE FAM25 Buy Now

Good Icon Good American Good Icon If you're looking for a more rigid denim, these black wash jeans have that vintage no-stretch feel that break in easily after a few wears. $145 $109 WITH CODE FAM25 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale

The Best-Selling Hydro Flask Water Bottle Is On Sale Now at Amazon

Anthropologie Sale: Get up to 50% off Our Fall Picks

Shop the Top Deals from Coach Outlet's Major 48-Hour Sale

Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 75% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and More

Shop Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale

The Best Fall Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale