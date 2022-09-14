Sponsored by Good American

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Has Its Biggest Sale of the Season: Shop 25% Off Fall Fashion Must-Haves

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Labor Day might be over, but don't despair if you missed out on the major savings over the holiday weekend. Right now, size-inclusive fashion brand Good American is having their best sale of the season through Friday, September 16. Good American's Friends & Family Sale is offering everyone 25% off sitewide with the code FAM25. Just in time for fall, this can't-miss sale is overflowing with wardrobe essentials from jeans and jumpsuits to outerwear and more. 

Helmed by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian, Good American strives to create high-quality, wearable pieces for the modern woman. Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making it one of the most inclusive brands on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you. 

During the Friends & Family Sale, Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections are all 25% off to revamp your fall wardrobe. One of fall's biggest fashion trends is leather and the Good American Better Than Leather collection is now back with even more styles and colors. If head-to-toe denim is more your style, be sure to check out the matching bralettes, bodysuits, corsets, and more. 

Whether you're looking to update your wardrobe for fall, stock up on staple pieces, or snag a great deal on swim for next summer, Good American's sale has something for every one. Below, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Friends & Family Sale.

Better Than Leather Good Icon Pants
Better Than Leather Good Icon Pants
Good American
Better Than Leather Good Icon Pants

Leather pants are a must-have for fall, especially in this yummy deep caramel color.

$175$131
WITH CODE FAM25
Good Touch Wrap Midi
Good Touch Wrap Midi
Good American
Good Touch Wrap Midi

A wrapped waist, low-cut neckline, and soft sculpting fabric make this dress ultra-flattering.

$130$98
WITH CODE FAM25
Good Straight Split Pockets
Good Straight Split Pockets
Good American
Good Straight Split Pockets

A good pair of straight leg jeans makes putting outfits together a breeze, especially in this sophisticated dark wash. 

$139$104
WITH CODE FAM25
Neutral Plaid Shacket
Neutral Plaid Shacket
Good American
Neutral Plaid Shacket

Layer this shirt-jacket hybrid over bodysuits, tanks, and more as your go-to transitional outerwear.

$169$127
WITH CODE FAM25
The Feel Good Body
The Feel Good Body
Good American
The Feel Good Body

Versatile and comfortable, reviewers love that this bodysuit is super-soft without being see-through.

$79$59
WITH CODE FAM25
Good Touch Cut in Tank Midi
Good Touch Cut in Tank Midi
Good American
Good Touch Cut in Tank Midi

Who said fall fashion had to be just neutrals? We love this hot pink midi dress for an unexpected pop of color.

$89$67
WITH CODE FAM25
Good Touch Shoulder Lace Bodysuit
Good Touch Shoulder Lace Bodysuit
Good American
Good Touch Shoulder Lace Bodysuit

It's a challenge to find going-out tops for the colder months, but this lace-up bodysuit shows the right amount of skin while keeping you warm.

$110$83
WITH CODE FAM25
Good Waist Palazzo Raw Hem
Good Waist Palazzo Raw Hem
Good American
Good Waist Palazzo Raw Hem

Get playful with proportions with an ultra wide-legged high rise palazzo jean made from responsibly sourced denim.

$155$116
WITH CODE FAM25
Tabbed Poplin Shirt
Tabbed Poplin Shirt
Good American
Tabbed Poplin Shirt

Everyone needs a classic white button-up in their wardrobe, and this option is made of a crisp cotton-blend poplin.

$125$94
WITH CODE FAM25
Good Touch Long Sleeve Turtleneck Body
Good Touch Long Sleeve Turtleneck Body
Good American
Good Touch Long Sleeve Turtleneck Body

Another essential layering piece for fall, a black turtleneck goes with everything and makes you look put-together in an instant.

$119$89
WITH CODE FAM25
Scuba Fitted Blazer
Scuba Fitted Blazer
Good American
Scuba Fitted Blazer

This versatile blazer will take you from the boardroom to the bars and everywhere in between.

$149$112
WITH CODE FAM25
So Soft Sculpted Tee
So Soft Sculpted Tee
Good American
So Soft Sculpted Tee

Pair this sculpted tee with low-rise jeans for a chic transitional look.

$55$41
WITH CODE FAM25
Good Icon
Good Icon
Good American
Good Icon

If you're looking for a more rigid denim, these black wash jeans have that vintage no-stretch feel that break in easily after a few wears.

$145$109
WITH CODE FAM25
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good American
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece

This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in black and key lime green as well as this classic ivory.

$120$94
WITH CODE FAM25
Wide Leg Sweatpant
Wide Leg Sweatpant
Good American
Wide Leg Sweatpant

Be the best-dressed at the airport while staying comfy with these chic wide-legged sweats. 

$75$56
WITH CODE FAM25

