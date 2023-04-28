Khloe Kardashian's Good American Is Taking 25% Off Jeans, Dresses and More This Weekend Only
Now that we’ve settled into spring and done our spring cleaning, odds are you have some extra room for new clothes. Whether you've been on the hunt to find trend-forward pieces or everyday basics, you're in luck.
Now through Sunday, April 30, Good American is taking 25% off everything when you use the code FLASH25 at checkout. For a limited time, the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand is discounting its high-quality denim along with swimwear, bodysuits, as well as dresses and skirts. This sale is a one-stop shop for stocking up your spring wardrobe and replenishing your closet ahead of summer.
Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making it one of the most inclusive brands on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.
During the Flash Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. One of the season's biggest fashion trends is head-to-toe denim, so be sure to check out Good American's newest summer-ready collection. The Denim Daze lineup has everything from figure-flattering and '90s-inspired jeans to mini skirts, bras and even denim shorts with diamond detailing.
Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Flash Sale to shop before the sale ends this weekend.
A good pair of straight leg jeans makes putting outfits together a breeze, especially in this sophisticated dark wash.
Bombshell Shorts have a classic denim look and feel, but with a little added stretch for comfort. The diamond detailing at the hem turns up the sexiness of these shorts.
This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.
We love the unique raw hem detail on Good American's bootcut jean.
Versatile and elegant, this figure-flattering midi can easily be dressed up or down for weddings and nights out.
You can never go wrong with a classic scoop bikini, available in five colors.
A high cut and cheeky coverage enhances your curves while showing just enough skin.
Slim (not skinny!) jeans are having a moment this season, and we love this bright light wash for spring.
Embrace your inner '80s supermodel with a high-cut, low-back one piece.
A crisp pair of white jeans are a must-have for spring and summer.
Your legs will look ultra-long in a fun pair of flares.
Well-fitting basics like this classic white tee are a welcome addition to any wardrobe.
