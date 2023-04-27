Shopping

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Is Taking 25% Off Jeans, Dresses, Bodysuits and More Right Now

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Good American Sale
Good American

Now that we’ve settled into spring and done our spring cleaning, odds are you have some extra room for new clothes. Whether you've been on the hunt to find trend-forward pieces or everyday basics, you're in luck. 

Good American is taking 25% off everything when you use the code FLASH25 at checkout. For a limited time, the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand is discounting its high-quality denim along with swimwear, bodysuits, as well as dresses and skirts. This sale is a one-stop shop for stocking up your spring wardrobe and replenishing your closet ahead of summer. 

Shop Good American's Sale

Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making it one of the most inclusive brands on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you. 

During the Flash Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. One of the season's biggest fashion trends is head-to-toe denim, so be sure to check out Good American's newest summer-ready collection. The Denim Daze lineup has everything from figure-flattering and '90s-inspired jeans to mini skirts, bras and even denim shorts with diamond detailing. 

Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Flash Sale to shop now.

Good Straight Split Pockets
Good Straight Split Pockets
Good American
Good Straight Split Pockets

A good pair of straight leg jeans makes putting outfits together a breeze, especially in this sophisticated dark wash. 

$139$104
WITH CODE FLASH25
Bombshell Diamond Shorts
Bombshell Diamond Shorts
Good American
Bombshell Diamond Shorts

Bombshell Shorts have a classic denim look and feel, but with a little added stretch for comfort. The diamond detailing at the hem turns up the sexiness of these shorts.

$129$97
WITH CODE FLASH25
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece
Good American
Good Compression Showoff One-Piece

This corset-seamed swimsuit can double as a bodysuit, and comes in key lime green as well as this classic ivory.

$120$94
WITH CODE FLASH25
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good American
Good Classic Bootcut Jeans

We love the unique raw hem detail on Good American's bootcut jean.

$145$109
WITH CODE FLASH25
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi
Good American
Slinky Jersey One-Shoulder Midi

Versatile and elegant, this figure-flattering midi can easily be dressed up or down for weddings and nights out.

$129$97
WITH CODE FLASH25
Deep Scoop Bikini Top
Deep Scoop Bikini Top
Good American
Deep Scoop Bikini Top

You can never go wrong with a classic scoop bikini, available in five colors.

$39$29
WITH CODE FLASH25
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Good American
Good Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom

A high cut and cheeky coverage enhances your curves while showing just enough skin.

$39$29
WITH CODE FLASH25
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans
Good American
Always Fits Good Classic Jeans

Slim (not skinny!) jeans are having a moment this season, and we love this bright light wash for spring.

$159$119
WITH CODE FLASH25
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American
Always Sunny One-Piece Swimsuit

Embrace your inner '80s supermodel with a high-cut, low-back one piece.

$79$59
WITH CODE FLASH25
Good Curve Straight Jeans
Good Curve Straight Jeans
Good American
Good Curve Straight Jeans

A crisp pair of white jeans are a must-have for spring and summer.

$119$89
WITH CODE FLASH25
Denim Bra
Denim Bra
Good American
Denim Bra

Pair this denim bralette with jeans and an oversized jacket for a coordinated look.

$95$71
WITH CODE FLASH25
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good Legs Flare Jeans
Good American
Good Legs Flare Jeans

Your legs will look ultra-long in a fun pair of flares.

$145$109
WITH CODE FLASH25
Good Stretch Baby Tee
Good Stretch Baby Tee
Good American
Good Stretch Baby Tee

Well-fitting basics like this classic white tee are a welcome addition to any wardrobe.

$45$34
WITH CODE FLASH25

