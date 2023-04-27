Now that we’ve settled into spring and done our spring cleaning, odds are you have some extra room for new clothes. Whether you've been on the hunt to find trend-forward pieces or everyday basics, you're in luck.

Good American is taking 25% off everything when you use the code FLASH25 at checkout. For a limited time, the Khloe Kardashian-backed brand is discounting its high-quality denim along with swimwear, bodysuits, as well as dresses and skirts. This sale is a one-stop shop for stocking up your spring wardrobe and replenishing your closet ahead of summer.

Shop Good American's Sale

Good American's denim, sculpting bodysuits, dresses, and more range from sizes 00-24, making it one of the most inclusive brands on the market that truly is made for every body. With its ultra-comfortable, high-quality fabrics and signature cuts that flatter every figure, Good American makes it easy to find the perfect fit for you.

During the Flash Sale, you can save on all of Good American's fashion-forward and most-loved collections. One of the season's biggest fashion trends is head-to-toe denim, so be sure to check out Good American's newest summer-ready collection. The Denim Daze lineup has everything from figure-flattering and '90s-inspired jeans to mini skirts, bras and even denim shorts with diamond detailing.

Ahead, check out our favorite deals from the Good American Flash Sale to shop now.

Bombshell Diamond Shorts Good American Bombshell Diamond Shorts Bombshell Shorts have a classic denim look and feel, but with a little added stretch for comfort. The diamond detailing at the hem turns up the sexiness of these shorts. $129 $97 WITH CODE FLASH25 Shop Now

Denim Bra Good American Denim Bra Pair this denim bralette with jeans and an oversized jacket for a coordinated look. $95 $71 WITH CODE FLASH25 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Restocked Its Sold-Out Bras

The Best Swimsuits to Shop for Your Spring Vacation

Shop Taylor Swift's Trendy Crossover Jeans and Leather Boots

Levi's Jeans Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Spring

Save on TikTok's Favorite Jeans for Spring At Abercrombie's Sale

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring

Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen Is 70% Off Now