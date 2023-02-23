To make your spring beauty routine easier, Kiehl's has a Flash Sale with discounts on select skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more.

During the Kiehl's Flash Sale, you can enjoy 40% off some of the brand's most popular skincare, hair care, body care, and other best-selling products that make great additions to your daily routine. Whether you're shopping for a loved one or treating yourself, Kiehl's has one of the best sales happening right now, for a limited time.

Shop 40% Off Kiehl's

The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients.

Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's sale—with can't-miss deals on serums, face masks, and other anti-aging products for all skin types.

Nighttime Hydration Gift Set Kiehl's Nighttime Hydration Gift Set This gift set has everything you need to keep your face and body hydrated while you sleep. The set includes best-sellers Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, and Creme de Corps. $90 $54 Shop Now

