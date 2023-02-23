Kiehl’s Flash Sale: Save 40% On Best-Selling Moisturizers, Eye Creams, Cleansers and More
To make your spring beauty routine easier, Kiehl's has a Flash Sale with discounts on select skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more.
During the Kiehl's Flash Sale, you can enjoy 40% off some of the brand's most popular skincare, hair care, body care, and other best-selling products that make great additions to your daily routine. Whether you're shopping for a loved one or treating yourself, Kiehl's has one of the best sales happening right now, for a limited time.
The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients.
Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's sale—with can't-miss deals on serums, face masks, and other anti-aging products for all skin types.
This gift set has everything you need to keep your face and body hydrated while you sleep. The set includes best-sellers Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, and Creme de Corps.
This soothing mask will keep any inflammation at bay while also working to enhance your radiance.
Stressed skin will find relief in Kiehl's Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Concentrate. It helps reduce redness and strengthen the skin barrier.
Save on Kiehl's duo of pore-minimizing must-haves to help you achieve visibly smooth, balanced, and hydrated skin. The kit includes a 125ML Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Mask and a travel-sized version.
The Kiehl's Ultimate Oil Control Skincare Set is made specifically for oily and combination skin. The mask helps purify pores and the moisturizer helps fight oiliness while maintaining hydration.
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.
Nourish dry lips with Kiehl's lip balm set. Infused with Vitamin E and Lanolin your lips will be protected from cold weather or a dry environment.
An everyday skincare routine for men in one set. The Kiehl's energizing set features Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men, and Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap.
