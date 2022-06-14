Summer is in full-swing. And perhaps one of the best ways to spoil yourself this season is to invest in some more updated skincare essentials — especially if they come in the form of celeb-loved moisturizers, serums and more from Kiehl's.

Right now during the Kiehl's Friends and Family Sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kiehl's most popular skin, hair, body care, and a number of other best-selling products from the brand.

Get 25% off Kiehl's

The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's like the beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and top-rated retinols.

Below, check out our top picks from Kiehl's Friends and Family Sale — with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers and other anti-aging products.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Ulta Midnight Recovery Concentrate A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep. $52 $39 Buy Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $54 $41 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Shop Now From Ulta, Amazon and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products

The Best Amazon Deals on Anti-Aging Skincare Products

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed