Kiehl’s Friends and Family Sale: Get 25% Off on Celeb-Loved Moisturizers, Serums and More
Summer is in full-swing. And perhaps one of the best ways to spoil yourself this season is to invest in some more updated skincare essentials — especially if they come in the form of celeb-loved moisturizers, serums and more from Kiehl's.
Right now during the Kiehl's Friends and Family Sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kiehl's most popular skin, hair, body care, and a number of other best-selling products from the brand.
The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's like the beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and top-rated retinols.
Below, check out our top picks from Kiehl's Friends and Family Sale — with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers and other anti-aging products.
A supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture.
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.
Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.
Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.
The Facial Fuel cleanser is a fan favorite, thanks to the refreshing gel formula that removes dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin.
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.
The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients.
Target dark spots and heavy under-eye bags at the source with this nourishing Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream from Kiehl's.
Get your spring glow on with this revitalizing lactic acid treatment.
