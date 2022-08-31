Summer might be winding down, but Labor Day weekend is one of the best times to spoil yourself before the season is over. Take advantage of the holiday by investing in skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, and more from Kiehl's.

Right now during Kiehl's Labor Day sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kiehl's most popular skin, hair, body care, and other best-selling products that the brand has to offer.

Get 25% off Kiehl's

The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's, like the beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and top-rated retinol.

Below, check out our top picks from Kiehl's Labor Day Sale—with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers, and other anti-aging products.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Ulta Midnight Recovery Concentrate A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep. $52 $39 Buy Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $55 $41 Buy Now

