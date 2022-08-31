Shopping

Kiehl’s Labor Day Sale: Get 25% Off Celeb-Loved Moisturizers, Serums and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Kiehl's

Summer might be winding down, but Labor Day weekend is one of the best times to spoil yourself before the season is over. Take advantage of the holiday by investing in skincare essentials—namely celeb-loved moisturizers, serums, and more from Kiehl's.

Right now during Kiehl's Labor Day sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kiehl's most popular skin, hair, body care, and other best-selling products that the brand has to offer. 

Get 25% off Kiehl's 

The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or save big on tried-and-true skincare favorites. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's, like the beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and top-rated retinol. 

Below, check out our top picks from Kiehl's Labor Day Sale—with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers, and other anti-aging products. 

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Kiehl's
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream

A supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture. 

$70$53
Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Ulta
Midnight Recovery Concentrate

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$52$39
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$110$83
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.

$64$48
Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
Nordstrom
Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash

The Facial Fuel cleanser is a fan favorite, thanks to the refreshing gel formula that removes dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin. 

$24$18
Avocado Eye Cream
KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Kiehl's
Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$55$41
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's
Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$50$38
Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream
Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream
Kiehl's
Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream

Target dark spots and heavy under-eye bags at the source with this nourishing Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream from Kiehl's.

$50$38
Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment with Lactic Acid Duo
Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment with Lactic Acid Duo
Kiehl's
Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment with Lactic Acid Duo

Get your spring glow on with this revitalizing lactic acid treatment.

$54$41

