Time is running out to shop for a Mother's Day gift this year. Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 8, and whether your mom is beauty obsessed of not, every mom deserves to be spoiled when it comes to self-care. Right now during Kiehl's Mother's Day Sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kiehl's most popular skin, hair, and body care products. But hurry to place your order because the Kiehl's sale ends tonight at midnight.

Get 25% off Kiehl's

The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or get some gift shopping done for Mother's Day — and save big on cult-favorite beauty essentials while you're at it. From powerful vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, treat Mom or yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's like the beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and top-rated retinols.

Below, check out our top picks from Kiehl's sale — with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers and other anti-aging products.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Ulta Midnight Recovery Concentrate A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep. $52 $39 Buy Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $54 $40 Buy Now

