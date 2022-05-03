Kiehl’s Mother's Day Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save 25% on Best-Selling Skincare
Time is running out to shop for a Mother's Day gift this year. Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 8, and whether your mom is beauty obsessed of not, every mom deserves to be spoiled when it comes to self-care. Right now during Kiehl's Mother's Day Sale, you can enjoy 25% off all of Kiehl's most popular skin, hair, and body care products. But hurry to place your order because the Kiehl's sale ends tonight at midnight.
The Kiehl's sale is the perfect time to try new products or get some gift shopping done for Mother's Day — and save big on cult-favorite beauty essentials while you're at it. From powerful vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, treat Mom or yourself to top-quality products made from natural ingredients. Shoppers can get discounts on every best-selling skincare product at Kiehl's like the beloved Avocado Eye Cream and Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, SPF essentials, and top-rated retinols.
Below, check out our top picks from Kiehl's sale — with can't-miss deals on cleansers, eye creams, moisturizers and other anti-aging products.
A supercharged anti-aging face and neck cream for reducing wrinkles and smoothing your skin’s texture.
A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.
Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid.
Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.
The Facial Fuel cleanser is a fan favorite, thanks to the refreshing gel formula that removes dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin.
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.
The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients.
Target dark spots and heavy under-eye bags at the source with this nourishing Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream from Kiehl's.
Get your spring glow on with this revitalizing lactic acid treatment.
RELATED CONTENT:
22 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools to Gift This Mother's Day
12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now
Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day 2022
The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Now
The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Shop Now From Ulta, Amazon and More
Amazon's Best Deals on Luxury Beauty Products
The Best Amazon Deals on Anti-Aging Skincare Products
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed