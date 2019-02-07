No one does glam quite like a Kardashian!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning at Wednesday night’s amfAR Gala in New York City at Cipriani Wall Street. For the soiree, both ladies wore eye-catching black gowns to the black tie affair.

Kim, 38, donned a vintage Versace gown with a racy plunging neckline that flashed lots of cleavage. She tweeted about the look, writing, “Thank you Donatella & @Versace for lending me this stunning vintage gown for tonight.”

Kourtney’s look was also low-cut, with a thigh-high leg slit as she wore her hair up in a high Ariana Grande-style ponytail.

FilmMagic

Getty Images

Getty Images

The sisters attended the gala with their longtime pals Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck, posing for a photo together at the event, which Kim captioned, “Day 1’s."

The reality stars attended the event to honor their pals and fashion photographers Mert and Marcus, also posing with the photographers at the soiree.

So happy to honor Mert and Marcus tonight!!!! pic.twitter.com/UuPcpKuiag — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 7, 2019

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Bares Midriff While Proclaiming She's Feeling 'Strong and Healthy After Baby'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Tabloid Criticizing Her 'Bad Skin Day'

Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Fan Slamming Her Lingerie Photo on Stormi's Birthday

Related Gallery