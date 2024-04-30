Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are no longer romantically involved but they remain friends.

A source tells ET, "Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn't been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom."

The source adds, "Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren't any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other's spaces, careers, families, and friends."

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder and the 31-year-old NFL star first sparked dating rumors in September 2023. At the time, a source told ET that the two had known each other for a while and had only recently started hanging out more.

Prior to being linked to OBJ, Kardashian was married to Kanye West, with whom she shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. She also previously dated Pete Davidson for nearly a year in 2022.

Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were photographed together as recently as March, when they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. No word yet on when Kardashian will return to the dating scene, but she's previously laid out some ground rules when it comes to dating.

In an October 2023 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the mogul stated she has "age limits," explaining, "I need just a little more age appropriate. I need, like, 40s."

As for OBJ, he's currently a free agent and looking for his next team in the NFL. The Super Bowl champion previously played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and most recently, the Baltimore Ravens. He was previously linked to model Lauren Wood from 2019 to 2023 and they share a 2-year-old son named Zyn.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has debuted her next look: she's now sporting a slick-back haircut that's a mix of a pink pixie cut and a bob.

