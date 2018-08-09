Kim Kardashian Defends Her Clapback to Tyson Beckford

Kim Kardashian stands by her heated exchange with Tyson Beckford.

The 37-year-old reality star addressed her feud with Beckford during a radio interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 on Thursday, revealing that she doesn't regret her clapback at the model, despite some fans calling her response homophobic.

"Really, dude? Like, you're going to bodyshame me?" she said of Beckford's initial comments, in which he wrote on Instagram that he "doesn't care" for her body, and suggested she's had plastic surgery. Kardashian hit back at the time, writing, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it" -- which fans thought was her implying that he's gay.

"No," Kardashian continued of whether she took pause before lashing out. "When I choose to clap back, it's like, I don't do it to people that I know are just looking for the come up and just looking to clout chase. Like, that is like, the most annoying thing. So I see things all the time... I want to say something so badly, and I'll be like, 'I'll end you.' But it'll just continue so much more."

"People were sending me stuff on his page, like, he keeps on going and going and going, and like, I'm just like, 'Dude, it's so female lame.' It's just lame to me," she said. "And for anyone to say that I am homophobic for the comment of saying sis, like, I'm the least...all my best friends are gay. I support the community. I love the community, they love me. Like, that has nothing to do with this."

In a since-deleted Instagram post to his account, Beckford clarified his sexuality. "I support LGBTQ, even though I’m not Gay. It’s just the Human thing to do.”

During her interview on Thursday, Kardashian also opened up about her family life, revealing that her oldest daughter, 5-year-old North, recently asked her why she's famous. "I was like, 'Oh, OK. I'm going to have to explain this right now,'" she recalled. "I'm like, 'We have a TV show.'"

"That was the first time when she was like, 'Oh,'" Kardashian added.

Little North may realize that her mom is famous, but according to Kardashian, her daughter hasn't quite grasped the idea of money -- or that the gifts she receives for her birthday (like her two Alexander Wang bags) are worth thousands of dollars.

In an interview with ET in June, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained how she keeps her kids grounded.

"What I do for her birthday, she gets gifts and then she has to be really good and earn the things and do her chores and walk her dog," Kardashian revealed. "We have a chore chart that she has to make her bed. She has so many things she has to do if she wants to get something, so she doesn't really get a whole lot of stuff like you would think."

