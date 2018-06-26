Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Figure in Tiny Outfit -- See Her New Selfie

Kim Kardashian is back to her old selfie ways.

Just days after the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that she had moved on from taking selfies, Kim posted a new underwear-clad mirror pic on Instagram on Tuesday. In the sexy selfie, the mother of three flaunts her fit figure in tiny black panties and a dark gray sports bra. Her long dark tresses are wavy and parted down the middle and the reality star's makeup consisted of her signature brown smoky eye shadow and nude lip.

"WTP," the makeup mogul simply captioned the closet shot that has well over 3 million likes.

WTP A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

Last week, during an interview with This Morning, Kim shared that she's not into taking selfies like she used to be.

“I don’t take selfies anymore. I don’t really like them," she said. "I just, it’s not all about sitting there taking selfies. I would like to live in real time. I don’t mind pictures, but I’m just not on my phone like I used to."

While she may not be snapping pics of herself like she used to, she's still attending fashion shows and showing off her latest makeup collection.

ET caught up with Kim earlier this month, where she opened up about her daughter North's love for beauty and fashion.

Watch the video below to hear what she said.

