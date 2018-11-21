Kanye West might be looking to design a muumuu for his next Yeezy collection!

Turns out, the rapper and clothing designer isn’t always a fan of his wife Kim Kardashian’s racy Instagram photos.

"You can get in trouble with your husband, sometimes, over too many photos like that,” Kim admits on Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when discussing a recently shot she took of herself cooking in her bra and undies.

"I was going to ask if that bothers him,” host DeGeneres presses.

"Yeah it does,” Kim says laughing. "It’s like half and half because he always wants me to be me and feel confident and we’re having fun, but it also bothers him.”

So how does the reality star deal with her husband’s desire for her to keep covered up?

"I go through waves. Sometimes I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll be more conservative on my Instagram,’ and then sometimes I really have to get something out if I’m feeling good about myself or if I’ve been working out really hard and then I’ll post something and he’ll get upset,” she says. "It’s a cycle."

Despite Kanye’s recent controversies, the rapper seems to be enjoying his family life more these days.

"I think he’s kind of joking, but all week he’s like, ‘You know what, I love just being a dad. It would be so fun to just give up being Kanye West and become Dad-Ye full time, like the manny,’” Kim says. "He really is the best dad. This weekend I really needed a break. I had some work to do. And so I was just like, ‘I need 12 hours of work time by myself.’ And he planned a full day of Science Museum, spider exhibit, all this crazy stuff.”

Kanye also showed his generosity during the episode as Kim presents checks from Kanye, Yeezy, and Adidas for $200,000 to the California Fire Foundation and $200,000 to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund.

"We were lucky. We’re blessed. I feel like we were very blessed to have the help of the firefighters we did,” Kim says of almost losing their home to the recent California wildfires. "I know that not everyone has this luxury available to them, but we were able to get private firefighters… I don’t take that for granted, and it was such a blessing that we were able to do that.”

Later in the episode, Kim meets a firefighter and his wife who lost their home while he was putting out other blazes. She gifts the family $100,000 to start rebuilding their lives.

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

