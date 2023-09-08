If anyone knows what it takes to be an "All Star," it's Kim Kardashian!

On Wednesday, the Kardashians star got the attention of the band Smash Mouth after she shared a steamy selfie of her in a gold two-piece swimsuit to X (formerly known as Twitter). What drew the band's attention was the clever caption the mom of four used. "All that glitters is gold," Kim wrote as a nod to the metallic shade of her swimwear.

Obviously, the phrase is a pretty common one, but it's most famously quoted in Smash Mouth's 1999 hit single, "All Star." Despite being released in connection with the Ben Stiller-led superhero flick Mystery Men, the single gained enormous popularity after it was featured in the 2001 blockbuster, Shrek.

The phrase is featured in the song's chorus, which reads, "Hey now, you're an all star / Get your game on, go play / Hey now, you're a rock star/ Get the show on, get paid/ (All that glitters is gold) Only shootin' stars break the mold."

Appropriately, Smash Mouth later reposted the image, quoting the post by adding the next lyric from the song. "Only shooting stars," wrote the band.

Fans responded to the unexpected interaction by continuing the song in the band's replies.

Some fans seemed to believe the post -- whether intentionally referencing the band's single or not -- was too soon after the band announced that frontman Steve Harwell had died following some time spent in hospice. He was 56.

But in the comments on Smash Mouth's tweet, the band agreed that Harwell wouldn't have minded the SKIMS founder's post. One fan wrote, "people saying 'too soon' really didn't knew steve and it shows lol," to which the band's account wrote, "Exactly," alongside a 100% emoji.

Harwell died early Monday morning at his home in Boise, Idaho, while receiving at-home hospice care, his representative, Robert Hayes, said in a statement to CBS News.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably," Hayes said. "Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform."

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, Harwell explained why "All Star" was meant to be Smash Mouth's lead hit. "Nobody else could have sang that song," he said. "It would have never been what it is now. I could've pitched that song to a million bands and they would have tried to do it, and it would've never been what it is."

In addition to "All Star," Smash Mouth is known for hits such as "Walkin' on the Sun" from their 1997 album, "Fush Yu Mang," "I'm a Believer" and "Then The Morning Comes" from the 1999 album "Astro Lounge."

The band was formed in 1994 in San Jose, California, and was originally composed of Harwell, Kevin Coleman, Greg Camp and Paul De Lisle.

In 2021, Harwell retired from leading the band and was replaced by vocalist Zach Goode.

As for Kim, her bikini photo comes after she had another metallic moment during a musical outing with her family. The American Horror Story: Delicate star was joined by her sister, Khloé Kardashian, her eldest daughter, North West, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope Disick, as they celebrated Beyoncé's birthday at Queen Bey's Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour stop on Sept. 4.

Kim donned a silver jeweled halter top look, while North and Penelope wore matching silver metallic styles. Khloé rocked a heavy silver chain and cross choker necklaces with a white tank top and metallic silver pants. The group later posed backstage with Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Sister Kendall Jenner also posted from the show and was spotted in a fan video from the crowd, which also featured Kylie Jenner and her rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Beyoncé's three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium also drew the likes of Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Vanessa Bryant and Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support for all three performances.

Diana Ross led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the music legend on Sept. 4, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise on-stage appearance to perform the "America Has a Problem" remix.

It was also an unforgettable night for Lil Rel Howery, who popped the question and got engaged to Dannella Lane during the show.

For more from Beyoncé's star-studded run in Los Angeles, check out the links below.

