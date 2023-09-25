Fall has officially started and the Internet is bursting with beauty savings for the new season. Whether you're in the market for a deep, brooding lip color or a hydrating foundation for chillier days ahead, Kosas is hosting a sitewide sale across all categories with deals on the cult-favorite makeup brand's hottest products.

Shop the Kosas Friends & Family Sale

Now through Sunday, October 1, the Kosas Friends & Family Sale is offering 20% off every best-selling makeup and skincare product to help transition your beauty routine from summer to fall. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow makes everyday essentials that look as good as they feel on your skin.

Hailey Bieber gets date night-ready with Kosas Revealer Concealer, which she told Vogue she applies along her jawline for a “lifted” and “sculpted look.” “I just love that it’s like creamy and hydrating and leaves just this dewy finish on the skin,” she said while walking through her routine.

From the complexion-polishing concealer to hydrating brow gels and bronzers, there are so many can't-miss makeup essentials to shop at Kosas. Ahead, stock up and save on the 10 best products from the Kosas Friends & Family Sale.

Revealer Concealer Kosas Revealer Concealer Part eye cream and part concealer, this Hailey Bieber-approved product offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid. $30 $24 Shop Now

Wet Stick Kosas Wet Stick The perfect fall lip color offers a moisturizing wash of color infused with squalane and peptides for soft, kissable lips. $24 $19 Shop Now

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also helps guard against UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more. $42 $34 Shop Now

10-Second Eye Kosas 10-Second Eye If you can't be bothered to spend ages blending powder eyeshadow, this gel color makes it easy to step up your makeup look with its seamless application and range of shimmering shades. $15 $12 Shop Now

Air Brow - Clear Kosas Air Brow - Clear Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and panthenol, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this gel. $24 $19 Shop Now

Chemistry Deodorant Kosas Chemistry Deodorant Don't sleep on Kosas' body care products — this best-selling deodorant fights off body odor using a skin-brightening blend of alpha-hydroxy acids. $16 $13 Shop Now

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ This mineral sunscreen looks adorable and it can protect your skin from the sun. Another bonus? Plumping peptides, hyaluronic acid and barrier-supporting ceramides add nourishing elements into the mix. $40 $32 Shop Now

Glow I.V. Kosas Glow I.V. Kosas' latest base offering gets your skin glowing with a pearly finish and lightweight formula. You can use it as a sheer foundation, mix it with your favorite base or treat it like a spot highlighter. $38 $30 Shop Now

Good Body Skin Kosas Good Body Skin Don't just exfoliate your face. This body wash uses AHAs to help you get smoother skin all over in a new lick-your-skin-off creamsicle scent. $22 $18 Shop Now

Undressed Eyeshadow Palette Kosas Undressed Eyeshadow Palette This eyeshadow palette has everything you need to make subtle and dramatic eye looks with eight buttery, blendable neutral shades. $40 $32 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: