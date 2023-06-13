Kosas Is Kicking Off Summer With a Huge Sale — Take 20% Off the Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand
The official start of summer is just days away and the internet is bursting with summer savings ahead of the weekend. Whether you're in the market for a plumping mineral sunscreen or a foundation with SPF that matches your summer glow, Kosas is hosting a sale across categories with huge savings on the cult-favorite makeup brand's hottest products.
Now through Tuesday, June 20, Kosas is offering 20% off all their best-selling makeup and skincare products to help summer-proof your beauty routine. Formulated with complexion-nourishing ingredients, the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde and Drew Barrymore makes everyday essentials that look as good as they feel on your skin.
From complexion-polishing concealer to hydrating brow gels and bronzers, there are so many can't-miss summer makeup essentials to shop at Kosas. Ahead, shop the 10 best products to shop during the Kosas Summer Sale.
Part eye cream and part concealer, this Hailey Bieber-approved product offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid.
This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also helps guard against UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more.
This Olivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow-adored lipstick is available in so many summer-ready shades, including this wearable pink.
This creamy, pigmented lip oil plumps with the help of peptides for a fuller pout.
Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and panthenol, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this gel.
This mineral sunscreen looks adorable and it can protect your skin from the sun. Another bonus? Plumping peptides, hyaluronic acid and barrier-supporting ceramides add nourishing elements into the mix.
Get a golden hour glow with this talc-free bronzer, made with moisturizing shea butter.
Gwyneth Paltrow's go-to mascara from Kosas has a glossy finish for feathery, soft lashes.
