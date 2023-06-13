The official start of summer is just days away and the internet is bursting with summer savings ahead of the weekend. Whether you're in the market for a plumping mineral sunscreen or a foundation with SPF that matches your summer glow, Kosas is hosting a sale across categories with huge savings on the cult-favorite makeup brand's hottest products.

Shop the Kosas Summer Sale

Now through Tuesday, June 20, Kosas is offering 20% off all their best-selling makeup and skincare products to help summer-proof your beauty routine. Formulated with complexion-nourishing ingredients, the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Mandy Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde and Drew Barrymore makes everyday essentials that look as good as they feel on your skin.

From complexion-polishing concealer to hydrating brow gels and bronzers, there are so many can't-miss summer makeup essentials to shop at Kosas. Ahead, shop the 10 best products to shop during the Kosas Summer Sale.

Revealer Concealer Kosas Revealer Concealer Part eye cream and part concealer, this Hailey Bieber-approved product offers medium, non-comedogenic coverage plus the skincare benefits of caffeine, pink algae and hyaluronic acid. $30 $24 Shop Now

Wet Stick Kosas Wet Stick The perfect summer lip color offers a moisturizing wash of color infused with squalane and peptides for soft, kissable lips. $24 $19 Shop Now

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 This hypoallergenic foundation doesn't just offer you medium coverage — it also helps guard against UV rays, thanks to its SPF. This skincare and makeup hybrid product contains soothing and hydrating ingredients like squalane, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and more. $42 $34 Shop Now

Glow I.V. Kosas Glow I.V. Kosas' latest base offering gets your skin glowing with a pearly finish and lightweight formula. You can use it as a sheer foundation, mix it with your favorite base or treat it like a spot highlighter. $38 $30 Shop Now

Air Brow - Clear Kosas Air Brow - Clear Keep your eyebrows in place with this strengthening and conditioning formula. With ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and panthenol, your brows can experience a hydrating treatment while you wear this gel. $24 $19 Shop Now

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ This mineral sunscreen looks adorable and it can protect your skin from the sun. Another bonus? Plumping peptides, hyaluronic acid and barrier-supporting ceramides add nourishing elements into the mix. $40 $32 Shop Now

