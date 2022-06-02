TikTok-favorite beauty brand, Kosas, has launched their Summer Sale and it's the perfect time to stock up on staples from the clean beauty brand. For a limited time, shoppers can save 20% on Kosas makeup and skincare bundles site-wide, all while perfecting their minimal makeup look for summer.

From complexion kits to brow-and-lash duos, you can take 20% off on Kosas favorites and update your seasonal beauty arsenal, in the process. From popular bestsellers such as The Big Clean Mascara and Air Brow Tinted Gel to The Sun Show Bronzer, Revealer Concealer and more, there are so many can't-miss makeup essentials at Kosas that are included in the Summer Sale deals — but only for a limited time.

Shop Kosas Summer Sale

Shop some of the bestselling makeup on sale at Kosas Summer Sale below.

5 Minute Face Set Kosas 5 Minute Face Set Fully customize the Kosas 5 Minute Face Set to curate your new go-to daily look. Choose the perfect shade for 3 different full-size bestsellers including the 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow, Color & Light Palette (which includes a cream blush and highlighter) and the nourishing Wet Lip Oil Gloss $71 $57 Buy Now

The Most Wanted Set Kosas The Most Wanted Set This set is infused with moisturizing ingredients, such as mango seed butter that helps reduce fine lines, shea butter that makes your lips softer and cocoa seed butter that helps irritations and cracked skin. This lipstick trio comes with the Weightless Lipstick in Rosewater, Weightless Lipstick in Stardust and Weightless Lipstick in Undone. $84 $58 Buy Now

The Clean Start Set: Everyday MVPs Kosas The Clean Start Set: Everyday MVPs This set includes all the essentials from lip balm formulated with hyaluronic acid to a natural deodorant that uses an AHA serum to keep you smelling fresh throughout the day. This set also includes a lip oil gloss and mascara to buff up your lashes. $47 $29 Buy Now

Kosasport Full Collection Set Kosa Kosasport Full Collection Set If you lead an active life, this Kosa bundle is great for you. It includes 3 full-size skincare necessities including the Good Body Skin AHA + Exfoliating Wash, Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant (which is customizable) and the LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm. $56 $45 Buy Now

The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup Kosas The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare Lineup Combine your makeup and skincare routine into just a few products thanks to the Kosas Clean Start Stet: Tinted Skincare Lineup. The bundle features the Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25, Revealer Concealers and Cloud Set Setting Powder. When used together, this trio gives you some protection from UV rays, spot treats dark circles and smooths fine lines. $104 $83 Buy Now

Hot Neutrals Set Kosas Hot Neutrals Set This set includes a lip and eye duo with the 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow and the Wet Lip Oil Gloss, which moisturizes and plumps your lips while giving them a bit of glossy pigment. $37 $30 Buy Now

The Brow Power Set Kosas The Brow Power Set Use the Brow Pop pencil to enhance your brows, then swipe over your eyebrows with the Kosas Air Brow. This tinted gel gives your brows some pigment and locks them in place. $44 $35 Buy Now

Revealer Dream Team Set Kosas Revealer Dream Team Set This set really is the dream team. The bundle includes a full-sized Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation with SPF 25 and Reveal Concealer. The foundation is a skincare and SPF treatment that over your medium coverage. Whereas, the concealer acts as a daytime eye cream that smooths and covers your fine lines and wrinkles. $70 $56 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Oprah-Loved Smart Oven We Tested Is Now on Sale for $49

Shop the 25 Best Memorial Day Sales Happening Right Now

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep

Kate Spade Early Memorial Day Sale 2022: The Best Handbags and More

Great Jones Memorial Day Sale: Get 25% Off on Bakeware and Cookware