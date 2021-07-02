The sun is out -- and it's more important than ever to keep yourself protected. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Drew Barrymore turn to EltaMD's UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40. The product, which also has over 700 5-star reviews on Dermstore, is currently on sale for 20% off!

"Every day I put on sunscreen, whether it’s raining or sunny. I love EltaMD and this is a new product I just started trying from them that has hyaluronic acid inside of it," Kardashian told Vogue of the SPF, which Barrymore has posted about on social media.

The product is also loved by Brooke Shields and Hailey Bieber, with the latter telling Vogue, "This is my favorite sunscreen especially in the summer, because I tend to wear less makeup in the heat. It’s lightweight and provides a really beautiful subtle tint!"

The moisturizer, which contains zinc oxide, sodium hyaluronate (hyaluronic acid), and tocopheryl acetate (vitamin E) hydrates is gentle enough for post-procedure skin. It also increases skin smoothness, softness and decrease wrinkles.

Shop the SPF below, and see more celeb-loved beauty products here.

Right now, shoppers can also save on other EltaMD products, like the Tinted SPF 46 and AM Therapy Facial Moisturizer.

Skin Recovery Serum Dermstore Skin Recovery Serum Powered by AAC Technology, which is comprised of three amino acids, it helps to maintain hydrated and resilient skin. $45 (REGULARLY $56) Buy Now

