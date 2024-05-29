Kourtney Kardashian is giving viewers of The Kardashians a peek inside the production side of the show and how sisterly feuds play out on the screen.

On Thursday's episode of the family's Hulu reality show, Kourt opens up to some friends about the tension between her and younger sister Kim Kardashian surrounding a fight on last season of the show.

The sisterly rift surrounded Kim's work with Dolce & Gabbana after the Italian brand sponsored Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker. The drama only intensified last season when the sisters saw their feud play out. They shared a tense phone call shouting at each other on the Hulu series.

Kim Kardashian fights with Kourtney Kardashian on season 4 of The Kardashians. - Hulu

Now that that fallout is playing for audiences, Kourtney talks to her friends about misconceptions surrounding her relationship with Kim and the footage she didn't want the world to see.

"They think that we hate each other," Kourtney says of viewers' thoughts on her and Kim. "I so badly wanted to be like, 'By the way, I never knew that call was filmed.'"

Kourtney is referring to a phone call featured last season in which Kourtney calls Kim a "witch" and Kim claims there's a "Not Kourtney" group chat where all of Kourt's friends talk about her.

"I just had a feeling that it was filmed after the fact and then she was like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'You're not using it,' but then it was too good not to use," Kourtney says of the footage.

Kourtney Kardashian talks on The Kardashians about the sisterly drama. - Hulu

The mother of four says that fans "got really analytical and deep" over the phone call, but reminded viewers, "We're sisters."

"I'm sure people have crazy fights with their siblings," Kourtney says. "Maybe ours are more extreme. I really don't know."

Kim agrees with Kourtney's assessment, adding, "I think there's this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other. We really don't… No matter how crazy things are, no matter what's going on, if she needs something, I'm there. If I need something, she's there. We'll always be that way, no matter what we're going through."

Kourtney also claimed that the "Not Kourtney" group chat solely consisted of her siblings and none of her friends.

Kim Kardashian talks relationship with Kourtney Kardashian on The Kardashians. - Hulu

"That's a characteristic that my mom [Kris Jenner] and Kim have had for my whole life of being like, 'Everyone's talking about you,' but there's no 'everyone,'" Kourtney says. "I'm so happy that I just don't give a f**k about any of that anymore."

As for where she and her sister stand now?

"Kim and I are great. Everything's back to normal," Kourtney insists. "We get along. We really connect over the kids. I can't even believe that a second of energy was wasted on that."

And while Kourtney and Kim have mended the fence this season, Kim's tension with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, seems to be intensifying.

Watch the clip below for more.

New episode of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

