Kris Jenner is spilling the beans on the one thing that she doesn't love to see when she watches old episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The momager paid a visit to the Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday to promote her family's reality TV show's 17th season. While on hand, the late-night host asked if Jenner ever cringes when she sees a clip of her family from back in the day.

"Only by the outfits, I think, and the hair. Stuff like that," the 63-year-old answered. "Sometimes it can get a little cringeworthy, but I think that everything we look back on is such a great lesson and taught us so much. And we're here because of the journey we've been on, so I'm just grateful."

Host James Corden followed up by asking if there's any one moment in the history of KUWTK that she wishes she could change, to which she responded, "You know, I don't think I would change a thing. I think it got us to here and that's a blessing."

Jenner also discussed how ridiculously prepared she is for any and all crises, including earthquakes, a common phenomenon in Southern California.

"I'm a Girl Scout," she proudly shared. "I have the biggest generator and I'm one step away from a bunker… I have earthquake packs in every car, big backpacks … and clothes, and tennis shoes and baseball caps in case I get stuck on the freeway. So, if anybody ever sees me walking down the freeway with a baseball cap on, please pick me up."

Sunday marked the return of KUWTK, which included a number of revelatory moments. However, the one that took the cake has to be when Khloe Kardashian shared that her ex, Tristan Thompson, attempted to kiss her days before their daughter, True Thompson's, first birthday party. Fans will remember that they parted ways amid waves of cheating allegations.

"Tristan came over so we could get the whole weird first seeing each other [thing] out of the way, in private," Khloe revealed in a solo interview during Sunday's episode. "I think that was the smartest thing. It was pretty awkward, but I feel like it would be weird if he saw True for the first time [in a long time] at her birthday."

Khloe later recalled to recalled to her personal assistant, Alexa Okyle that Tristan asked her if she wanted to share a glass of wine, an offer she rejected. Then, he asked for a hug.

"So I one-arm hugged him and he was like, 'One? A one-arm hug?' And I was like, 'Yeah! That's nice enough,'" Khloe said. "And then he tried to, like, kiss me, and I go, 'This is the problem with you! You can't just take what you get.'"

Head here to see more details from the premiere episode.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

