Kris Jenner's Brand Safely is Perfect for Spring Cleaning 2022
Kris Jenner's home cleaning product line, Safely, features products that aim to cater to all of your dish washing, laundry and house cleaning needs.
Safely is different from other cleaning product brands of its kind, as it is formulated without harsh chemicals, and features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents. Since its launch in March 2021, the brand has seen rapid growth — even expanding into Bed Bath, and Beyond this past August.
The direct-to-consumer products from Safely's collection are now available to shop on the Safely website, and it's the perfect time as we're all cleaning and sanitizing a lot more lately.
Shop the Safely Collection now and be sure to also check out ET Style's top picks of products to help you organize and clean your home, below.
