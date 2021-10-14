Kris Jenner's Cleaning Products Brand, Safely, Launches New Collection

Kris Jenner's home cleaning product line, Safely, has debuted yet another collection which features five brand new products that aim to cater to all of your dish washing needs.

Safely is different from other cleaning product brands of its kind, as it is formulated without harsh chemicals, and features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents. Since its launch in March 2021, the brand has seen rapid growth -- even expanding into Bed Bath, and Beyond this past August.

Photo Courtesy of Brand

The direct-to-consumer products from Safely's latest collection are now available to shop on the Safely website, and it's the perfect time as we're all cleaning and sanitizing a lot more lately.

Safely's newest dish collection features Dish Soap, Reusable Cleaning Cloths, a hand-woven Dish Towel and two dish brushes of varying sizes.

Shop the Safely Dish Collection now and be sure to also check out ET Style's top picks of products to help you organize and clean your home, below.

