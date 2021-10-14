Kris Jenner's Cleaning Products Brand, Safely, Launches New Collection

Lifestyle

Kris Jenner's Home Cleaning Products Brand, Safely, Launches New Collection

By Amy Lee‍
Kris Jenner's home cleaning product line, Safely, has debuted yet another collection which features five brand new products that aim to cater to all of your dish washing needs.

Safely is different from other cleaning product brands of its kind, as it is formulated without harsh chemicals, and features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents. Since its launch in March 2021, the brand has seen rapid growth -- even expanding into Bed Bath, and Beyond this past August.

Safely Dish Collection
The direct-to-consumer products from Safely's latest collection are now available to shop on the Safely website, and it's the perfect time as we're all cleaning and sanitizing a lot more lately. 

Safely's newest dish collection features Dish Soap, Reusable Cleaning Cloths, a hand-woven Dish Towel and two dish brushes of varying sizes.

Shop the Safely Dish Collection now and be sure to also check out ET Style's top picks of products to help you organize and clean your home, below. 

Safely Dish Soap
Safely Dish Soap
This Dish Soap features active, plant-powered ingredients that are not only clean and effective., but also smell amazing.
$6
Safely Dish Towel
Safely Dish Towel
Let cleaning and dish washing become a breeze with this lightweight dish towel.
$10
Safely Clean Dish Kit
Safely Clean Dish Kit
Address all of your dish washing needs with this full cleaning kit from Safely.
$38
Safely Essential Home Kit
Safely Essential Home Kit
A set of three must-haves for every home: Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner and Everyday Laundry Detergent. 
$27
Safely Clean Freak Kit
Safely Clean Freak Kit
This kit includes all of Safely's staples for cleaning. It comes with the Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner, Everyday Laundry Detergent, Hand Soap, Hand Cream and Hand Sanitizer. 
$52
Safely Clean Hands Kit
Safely Clean Hands Kit
With all the hand-washing you're doing lately, these three essentials -- Hand Soap, Hand Cream and Hand Sanitizer -- will ensure your clean hands don't go dry. 
$25

