Lifestyle

Kris Jenner's Safely Cleaning Line Launched at Walmart

By Amy Lee‍
Kris Jenner's Cleaning Products Brand, Safely, Launches New Collection
Photo Courtesy of Brand

Kris Jenner's home cleaning product line, Safely, features products that aim to cater to all of your dish washing, laundry and house cleaning needs.

Safely is different from other cleaning product brands of its kind, as it is formulated without harsh chemicals, and features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents. Since its launch in March 2021, the brand has seen rapid growth  even expanding into Bed Bath, and Beyond this past August.

The home care and cleaning product line is now available at Walmart in stores and online. Everything is less than $14. And if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score free shipping with no order minimum.

Ahead, check out ET's top picks of Safely products to help you organize and clean your home.

Safely Hand Soap
Safely Hand Soap
Walmart
Safely Hand Soap
$6
Laundry Duo Kit
Safely Laundry Duo Kit
Safely
Laundry Duo Kit
This natural laundry detergent is concentrated so you only need a little bit of this plant-based cleaning product. It uses natural enzymes to fight stains while preserving dark colors and brightening whites.
$28
Safely Clean Hands Kit
Safely Clean Hands Kit
Safely
Safely Clean Hands Kit
With all the hand-washing you're doing lately, these three essentials -- Hand Soap, Hand Cream and Hand Sanitizer -- will ensure your clean hands don't go dry. 
$25
Safely Dish Soap
Safely Dish Soap
Safely
Safely Dish Soap
This Dish Soap features active, plant-powered ingredients that are not only clean and effective., but also smell amazing.
$6
Safely Clean Freak Kit
Safely Clean Freak Kit
Safely
Safely Clean Freak Kit
This kit includes all of Safely's staples for cleaning. It comes with the Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner, Everyday Laundry Detergent, Hand Soap, Hand Cream and Hand Sanitizer. 
$52
Safely Dish Towel
Safely Dish Towel
Safely
Safely Dish Towel
Let cleaning and dish washing become a breeze with this lightweight dish towel.
$10
Safely Essential Home Kit
Safely Essential Home Kit
Safely
Safely Essential Home Kit
A set of three must-haves for every home: Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner and Everyday Laundry Detergent. 
$27
Safely Clean Dish Kit
Safely Clean Dish Kit
Safely
Safely Clean Dish Kit
Address all of your dish washing needs with this full cleaning kit from Safely.
$45

