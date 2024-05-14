The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards found herself in a rat-induced panic in the heart of Beverly Hills, a scene that unfolded in a video posted to her Instagram account.

The drama ensued as Richards sat in her car in a parking lot, only to be greeted by an unexpected visitor -- a rat perched precariously on the side of her vehicle. The video captured Richards' escalating distress as the rodent made itself comfortable, much to her horror.

"Get out of my car! Oh my god, please help me. What is happening?! Get this off my car!" Richards screamed.

In the footage, Richards can be heard frantically pleading and cursing, her fear palpable as the rat maintained an unnervingly steady gaze. Despite her efforts to coax it away, including honking the horn and attempting to start the engine, the rat seemed unmoved by her distress.

"I need it off my car. Oh my god. F**k, how do I do this? Why is it doing this? I can’t," the reality star yelled.

Richards, visibly shaken, expressed her dilemma to her followers, torn between the fear of harming the creature and her own safety. Her ordeal lasted several tense minutes, culminating in the rat finally departing, leaving Richards physically and emotionally drained.

Following the incident, Richards shared her lingering anxiety, revealing that she had to take a break to compose herself before continuing her journey. Her candid account struck a chord with thousands of viewers, who flooded the comments section with a mix of sympathy and amusement.

Kyle Richards, Sophia Umansky, Farrah Aldjufrie, Alexia Umansky - Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Last month, the reality star was in attendance at the 25th edition of the "An Unforgettable Evening" gala -- a fundraiser gala held at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, which benefited the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

While walking the star-studded carpet, Richards spoke with ET and shared her gratitude for the mature way her kids have handled her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

"They just have been the most unbelievable source of support for me," Richards says of her four daughters. "It's funny because I am the mom, but they are giving me advice and they're just so smart and so together."

Richards and Umansky's separation -- which comes after more than 29 years of marriage -- was confirmed in September. The couple initially denied reports of their breakup, but later went public with their split, expressing that they were currently separated and not discussing divorce.

Kyle Richards - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The couple shares three kids -- Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16 -- while Richards is also mom to 35-year-old daughter Farrah from her previous marriage.

"Obviously, as a mom, I worry about them first. But they really have been taking care of me, too," Richards said. "These have been some of my most proud moments as a mom, honestly. How they've handled all this."

The separation appears to be at the forefront of Umansky's Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills, as underscored in the season 2 trailer. The season premiered right at the end of season 13 of RHOBH, which also detailed their split.

RELATED CONTENT: