Kyle Richards Shares Her Winter Wardrobe Favorites from Amazon

When a Real Housewives star gives their seal of approval on a product or style, then you know it's good. But when it's something that's actually feasible and available to shop on Amazon of all places? Then it's really worth taking notice. Kyle Richards, a favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, took to Amazon Live to share her winter wardrobe essentials from the retailer -- and we're officially buying everything.

Even Hollywood's most luxe celebs aren't exempt from dealing with the colder, often drier winter temperatures -- as admitted by the reality TV star herself during the streaming session. "I love this time of year except for the part where your skin gets dry," said Richards.

But thanks to product recommendations courtesy of the RHOBH star, battling the winter blues has perhaps never been easier, more stylish or more affordable, for that matter. From faux leather pants and top-rated puffer jackets, to nourishing face moisturizers, retro slippers, golden hoop earrings, face steamers and even shearling pouch pockets, Kyle Richards' favorite finds from Amazon are giving us plenty of lifestyle inspiration for winter and beyond.

Ahead, shop Kyle Richards' winter wardrobe essentials (and a few beauty must-haves) on Amazon. Looking for more life inspiration from your favorite Real Housewives stars? Check out Kyle Richards' go-to 24K gold eye patches, plus watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for your next reality TV fix -- streaming on Peacock TV now.

FASHION

BEAUTY

The life inspiration from Kyle Richards doesn't end with just fashion -- there are a number of skincare and makeup essentials loved by the Real Housewives star that are also available to shop (and immediately add to your beauty bag) on Amazon too.

Supergoop! Superscreen Amazon Supergoop! Superscreen This celeb-loved sunscreen boasts 40 SPF sun protection, plus it's also a great standalone moisturizer for the skin. $38 Buy Now

NanoSteamer Amazon NanoSteamer Treat your skin pores to an at-home spa experience like no other with this Nano-ionic facial steamer and humidifier. $50 Buy Now

