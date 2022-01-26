Shopping

Kyle Richards Shares Her Winter Wardrobe Favorites from Amazon

By Kyley Warren‍
When a Real Housewives star gives their seal of approval on a product or style, then you know it's good. But when it's something that's actually feasible and available to shop on Amazon of all places? Then it's really worth taking notice. Kyle Richards, a favorite on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillstook to Amazon Live to share her winter wardrobe essentials from the retailer -- and we're officially buying everything.

Even Hollywood's most luxe celebs aren't exempt from dealing with the colder, often drier winter temperatures -- as admitted by the reality TV star herself during the streaming session. "I love this time of year except for the part where your skin gets dry," said Richards.

But thanks to product recommendations courtesy of the RHOBH star, battling the winter blues has perhaps never been easier, more stylish or more affordable, for that matter. From faux leather pants and top-rated puffer jackets, to nourishing face moisturizers, retro slippers, golden hoop earrings, face steamers and even shearling pouch pockets, Kyle Richards' favorite finds from Amazon are giving us plenty of lifestyle inspiration for winter and beyond.

Ahead, shop Kyle Richards' winter wardrobe essentials (and a few beauty must-haves) on Amazon. Looking for more life inspiration from your favorite Real Housewives stars? Check out Kyle Richards' go-to 24K gold eye patches, plus watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for your next reality TV fix -- streaming on Peacock TV now.

FASHION

Balleay Art Faux Leather Pants
Balleay Art Faux Leather Pants
Amazon
Balleay Art Faux Leather Pants
Faux leather pants are a wardrobe essential -- and this mid-rise can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
$44
PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops
PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops
These dainty gold hoops have over 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
$14
Retro Smiley Face Slippers
Retro Smiley Face Slippers
Amazon
Retro Smiley Face Slippers
These sunny, smiley slippers are the perfect shoe style for a cozy day at home -- plus their nostalgic vibe is super on-trend.
$20
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Jeans
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Jeans
This stylish pair of Levi's High Loose Jeans is crafted from 77% cotton, and boast a wide leg fit added flexibility.
$69
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
Amazon
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this Kyle Richards-approved puffer from Amazon -- made from a classic down coat material.
$69
STQ Womens Winter Duck Boots
STQ Womens Winter Duck Boots
Amazon
STQ Womens Winter Duck Boots
Kick-start your new year with a new pair of heavy-duty winter boots. This rubber-soled boot is made for colder weather -- with thermolite insulation for added warmth, according to the retailer.
$50
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
This classic beanie is an Amazon best-seller, with over 100k positive reviews. Plus, it's available in over 25 colors.
$30
ZUTY Fleece Lined Leggings
ZUTY Fleece Lined Leggings
Amazon
ZUTY Fleece Lined Leggings
These lightweight leggings are made with thermal brushed liner fabric.
$25
Rag & Bone Women's Addison Pouch Pocket
Rag & Bone Women's Addison Pouch Pocket
Amazon
Rag & Bone Women's Addison Pouch Pocket
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this plush Addison Pouch Pocket from Rag & Bone.
$85
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this Kyle Richards-approved down jacket from Orolay.
$160

BEAUTY

The life inspiration from Kyle Richards doesn't end with just fashion -- there are a number of skincare and makeup essentials loved by the Real Housewives star that are also available to shop (and immediately add to your beauty bag) on Amazon too. 

Supergoop! Superscreen
Supergoop! Superscreen
Amazon
Supergoop! Superscreen
This celeb-loved sunscreen boasts 40 SPF sun protection, plus it's also a great standalone moisturizer for the skin.
$38
NanoSteamer
NanoSteamer
Amazon
NanoSteamer
Treat your skin pores to an at-home spa experience like no other with this Nano-ionic facial steamer and humidifier.
$50
LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask
Amazon
LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask
Nourish any symptoms of dry, winter skin with Laneige's gel-esque Water Sleeping Mask.
$25

