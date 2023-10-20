Lady Gaga Joins the Rolling Stones on Stage for Surprise Show

New York City was buzzing with anticipation as news of the Rolling Stones' special celebration for their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, trickled in. The event was initially shrouded in mystery, described as a "Rolling Stones event on the evening of Oct. 19." But as the rumors spread, it was soon revealed to be an album-release party, with hints of a potential live performance that left fans ecstatic.

Word on the street suggested that the iconic rock band might treat 500 lucky attendees to a 25-minute set at Racket, a Chelsea venue formerly known as the High Line, according to Variety. The excitement only grew as multiple sound trucks, barriers, and tight security lined West 16th and 17th streets just an hour before the announced 8 p.m. start time.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

As the night unfolded, the Rolling Stones delivered an unforgettable performance that exceeded all expectations. Opening with their 1978 New York City anthem, "Shattered," the band thrilled the audience with several tracks from the new album. Classic hits like "Tumblin' Dice" kept the crowd rocking, and they closed their main set with the timeless "Jumpin' Jack Flash" before returning for an encore that featured a special guest, Lady Gaga.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS

Gaga, clad in towering platform heels and a sparkling half-maroon, half-black bell-bottomed jumpsuit, took the stage with the legendary rockers. She joined the group for "Sweet Sound of Heaven," a track from the new album, where her soaring counterpart to Mick Jagger's lead vocal added a unique twist. In-person, the performance exceeded the studio recording, with Gaga and Jagger duetting, sharing smiles, and egging each other on.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones

The star-studded audience included celebrities like Daniel Craig, Mary Kate Olsen, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Taylor Hill, Rachel Weisz, Christie Brinkley, Ed Burns, Keegan-Michael Key, Minka Kelly, Christy Turlington, Hackney Diamonds producer Andrew Watt, and many more. Elvis Costello and Diana Krall secured the closest viewing position in the balcony. Questlove handled the DJ duties before and after the performance.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger acknowledged during the set that this show was part of a tradition of dramatic New York City announcements by the band, such as playing on a flatbed truck down Fifth Avenue in 1975 and driving across the Brooklyn Bridge in 2004. This event aimed to launch the new album, which coincidentally dropped around 90 minutes after the band left the stage, but it also hinted at the possibility of another tour in the near future.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones

With their new album showcasing remarkable vitality and energy, the prospects of a new tour by the Rolling Stones appear promising.

The Rolling Stones closed Hackney Diamonds with a cover of the traditional "Rolling Stone Blues," a nod to their beginnings 61 years ago. While it might suggest the end of the road for the legendary group, Thursday night's performance hints at something new and exciting on the horizon.

