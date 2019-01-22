Lady Gaga is speaking her mind about the current presidential administration.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old singer took a break during her performance of "Million Reasons" at her Enigma Las Vegas residency to call out President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence.

"If the f**king president of the United States could please put our country back, there are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money," Gaga said of the government shutdown, which is currently in its 32nd day.

Gaga -- who scored two Oscar nominations on Tuesday -- next turned her speech to Pence, whose wife, Karen Pence, recently announced that she'll be teaching art at a school that bans LGBTQ students, parents and employees.

"And to Mike Pence, who thinks it's acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ: you are wrong," she said. "You say we should not discriminate against Christianity? You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome."

Per Immanuel Christian School's parent agreement, all who sign must not support or condone "sexual immorality, homosexual activity or bi-sexual activity." The agreement states that failure to practice "biblical morality and standards of conduct" can result in refusal of admission or discontinued enrollment.

Pence called the backlash surrounding the second lady's new job "deeply offensive" in an interview with the Catholic news network EWTN.

"So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can at look yourself in the mirror and you'll find it right there," Gaga said.

