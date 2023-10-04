Lance Bass' kids are officially *NSYNC fans.

During an appearance on the Hey Dude… The 90s Called! podcast, the famous boy band member revealed the first time his twin son and daughter, Alexander and Violet, heard his beloved music -- and the answer may shock you.

"Today was the very first day that I had my kids listen to an *NSYNC song," he said on the Oct. 2 episode. "I don’t know why it's taken me two years to play 'Bye Bye Bye' or anything to them."

However, not to worry: He and husband Michael Turchin's twins -- who will celebrate their second birthday on Oct. 13 -- "loved" it.

The timing could not have been more apropos for Bass to introduce his youngsters to the group's iconic songs as Fisher-Price recently released a Little People set of the *NSYNC members modeled after their No Strings Attached album cover. As the proud dad explained, the kids played with the figurines as they watched the "Bye Bye Bye" music video.

There's also no better time to be an *NSYNC fan as the group just reunited on the new Trolls Band Together track, "Better Place," more than 20 years after their last album.

"That's their jam," Bass said of his kids' reaction to the new single.

Of their reunion, he previously told ET, "It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together... Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed."

Added the star, "There was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment... Time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right."

