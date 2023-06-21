TLC star Larry Myers Jr. has died. Larry, who went by the nickname "Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits" and appeared on a January 2022 episode of My 600-Pound Life, was 49 at the time of his death.

Larry's cousin, Todd Darell, shared the news on Facebook earlier this month, writing, "Hey Facebook Family. It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers. Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed. Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers.❤️💔🕊️🕊️."

His family also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of funeral arrangements.

According to Page Six, Larry died three days after his 49th birthday of a heart attack.

Larry received the nickname "Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits," after a remix of him happily declaring "buttermilk biscuits!" on the show went viral.

In March 2022, Larry called into the Rickey Smiley Morning Show where he spoke about his struggles. He shared that he previously weighed 940 pounds. Upon losing weight, he "got depressed" and put back on 200 pounds after filming the show.

He shared that he lost 100 of those pounds after having a surgery, adding, "Larry intends on getting married."

The gospel singer was living in Texas at the time of his death.

