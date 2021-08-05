There are just a few more days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 and an intense sale preview for Nordstrom cardmembers, there are still some amazing deals on everything from in-demand activewear to cozy favorites beloved by the stars.

If you're in the market for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of loungewear items from the favorite brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session -- are currently a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric.

Nordstrom's biggest sale of the year is now officially open to the public and will run through Aug. 8, no need to be a Nordy Club Member, but you need to act soon as these deals will go fast!

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 20 Best Deals on Underwear and Bras

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Luggage Deals

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Shoes

Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Celeb-Loved Products

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Almost Over - Last Days to Shop!

The Best Kate Spade and Coach Bags From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More

On Trend: Pajamas in Public

Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Karl Lagerfeld Booties Are 46% Off