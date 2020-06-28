Shopping

Last Hours to Save on Skechers Deals from the Big Style Sale from Amazon

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Skechers Amazon Sale
Courtesy of Skechers / Amazon

Amazon's Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is in full swing, and Skechers is one of many brands offering deep discounts on products sold on the shopping site at the summer sale event. 

The Amazon sale comes after many fashion and beauty brands were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. After postponing their annual Prime Day Sale, Amazon launched the Big Style Sale to offer shoppers a chance to stock up on their favorite designer brands at a discounted price. This means great deals on Skechers sandals and other amazing products. 

If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Summer Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brand names, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others. 

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans, or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you at the sales event. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Skechers at the Amazon Big Style Sale. And keep checking back for more great deals. 

BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Skechers

This canvas slip-on you need.

REGULARLY $42

Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Sketchers
\Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Sketchers

The perfect mesh walking shoe. 

REGULARLY $50

Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Sketchers
Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Amazon
Women's On-The-go 600-Best-liked Flip-Flop
Sketchers

This comfy flip flops are perfect for running errands.

REGULARLY $45

Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Skechers

Step out in this sweet summer shoe. 

Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers

Make your way around town in this tried-and-true style. 

REGULARLY $50

Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers

Comfort and style meet in these cute sandals. 

REGULARY $45

Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers

This colorful pair will complement any basic outfit.

REGULARLY $45

Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Skechers
Skechers Kids Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Amazon
Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Skechers

Kids will love running around in these super-cute sneakers.

Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers
Skechers Men's Melson-volgo Canvas Slip on Moccasin
Amazon
Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers

These comfy shoes are perfect for a day trip or lounging on the patio. 

REGULARY $60

Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Sketchers
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Sketchers

Air cooled memory foam for all day comfort.

REGULARLY $65

Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Sketchers
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Amazon
Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer
Sketchers

The perfect slip on sporty loafer at a great deal.

REGULARLY $49.95

Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Sketchers
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Sketchers

Slip on sneaker with bungee cord laces.

REGULARLY $65

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Coolest Eddie Bauer Cooler Bags

Save on the Cutest Cubcoats at Amazon Summer Sale

Meghan Markle's DL1961 Jeans Are Under $85 on Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Backpack Deals We've found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Travel Item Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Deals on UGGs at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

The Best Denim Deals from Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Big Style Sale From Amazon

 