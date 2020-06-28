Shopping

Last hours to Save Up to 30% on Ray-Ban Sunglasses at the Big Style Sale from Amazon

By Doriean Stevenson‍
These are the last hours to shop the Amazon Summer Sale.  The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- is in its final day, but the discounts keep rolling in! Right now at Amazon's Summer Sale, shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership can access a discount of up to 30% off on coveted Ray-Ban sunglasses. 

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

The 2020 Amazon summer sale features beauty and fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Tory Burch and, of course, Ray-Ban. This sale was reportedly scheduled by Amazon in an effort to support brands set back by the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. 

Shop all of the Ray-Ban deals that are part of Amazon's fashion summer sale. Be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime to access the 30% off discount. No time to browse? Don't worry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight PT so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, check out ET Style's picks from the Ray-Ban sale on Amazon. 

Now is the time to grab these classic aviator frames. 

NOW $169.00

This double-bridged style is for the coolest kids only.

NOW $165

These tortoiseshell sunnies are a fashionista's dream.  

NOW $149

 Prefer a round shape? These timeless frames are just right. 

NOW $144

 These clubround frames are prescription ready: a win-win.

NOW $165

