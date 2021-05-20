Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts: Gift Cards, Plant Delivery and More
Father's Day is on June 20, and if you tend to procrastinate on shopping for a gift we're here to help.
ET Style has gathered the best last-minute Father's Day gifts to give to Dad, Grandpa or any beloved father figure in your life. Each great gift on this list is available on a retailer website that offers fast shipping and gift card options. From a coffee subscription to a hot sauce gift box, shop the perfect Father's Day gift that'll be delivered in time for dear old Dad.
As retailers continue to follow precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, be sure to double-check the website's updates on deliveries in case of shipping delays.
Ahead, shop our editorially chosen products that work as a thoughtful gift that don't say "last-minute."
RELATED CONTENT:
Father's Day Gift Guide 2021: What to Get Dad This Year
Father's Day Gift Ideas -- Yeti, Fossil, Crosley, Wild One & More
Amazon Father's Day Deals on Designer Watches
Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet