The hosts of the 2022 Latin GRAMMY Awards have been revealed!

Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini and Thalia will be running the show come Nov. 17 -- and they're just the start of the star-studded guest list.

The Latin Recording Academy previously announced the performers slated to take the stage on one of music's biggest nights, including Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera.

The lineup also includes Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, Marco Antonio Solis and Sebastián Yatra. As for the nominees, Bad Bunny and Christina Aguilera are just two of the many beloved names that made this year's list.

"At The Latin Recording Academy we continually strive to support and encourage Latin music creators, and these nominees epitomize musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is currently experiencing," said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in an earlier statement. "We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards."

The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards will air live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Univision on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be broadcast on TNT at 19.00 (MEX)/20.00 (COL)/22.00 (ARG/CHI), and on Televisa on Channel 5.

