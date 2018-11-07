Fox News host Laura Ingraham is coming after Taylor Swift.

The 55-year-old right-wing TV anchor took to Twitter on Tuesday to mock Swift after one of the Tennessee Democrats she endorsed in the midterm elections -- Phil Bredesen for Senate -- lost his race.

Bredesen succumbed to Marsha Blackburn, who took home 54.7 percent of the vote. Swift's pick for U.S. Representative, Jim Cooper, won his race against Jody Ball with 67.8 percent of the vote, though, helping the Democrats to gain control of the House.

"Hey @taylorswift13, haters gonna hate. #shakeitoff," Ingraham tweeted following the election call.

Ingraham wasn't the only one to mention 28-year-old Swift's failed endorsements on Tuesday night. Stephen Colbert poked fun at the election outcome during his live episode of The Late Show.

"I guess Tay-Tay didn't have that much sway-sway, and Blackburn's support for the Trump administray-stray eventually outweighed-weigh the president's support for higher teacher pay-pay at the end of the day-day," Colbert quipped.

Swift's endorsement of the candidates came after the 28-year-old singer remained politically silent throughout her career. In an Instagram post last month, Swift revealed why she finally felt the need to speak up.

"In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," she wrote at the time. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."

In the post, the "Ready For It" singer said she couldn't vote for Blackburn because "her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me," before endorsing Bredesen and Cooper.

Swift's endorsement caused a significant spike in voter registration and, since then, she repeatedly encouraged fans to vote, shared pics of people doing so on her Instagram Stories and shutdown "fear based extremism."

As for Ingraham, she's previously come under fire for attacking teenage Parkland survivor, David Hogg.

"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)," she tweeted back in March.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

The tweet was met with an immediate response as advertisers pulled out of her show, something Hogg encouraged the companies to do.

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — Vote November 6th (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Following the business loss, Ingraham apologized "in the spirit of Holy Week" and invited Hogg to appear on her show.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

... immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live took aim at both Ingraham and Fox News as a whole for their racist coverage of the so-called "migrant caravan." Kate McKinnon took on the role of Ingraham for the sketch.

