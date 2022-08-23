Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale: Take Up to 40% off Dutch Ovens, Cast Iron, Gifts, and More
With autumn on the horizon, we're already dreaming of all the recipes we can start making. From heartwarming soups and stews to pumpkin pies and apple tarts, fall is the season of cozy home cooking. To further incentivize you to try out your skills in the kitchen, French cookware brand Le Creuset is hosting its Factory to Table sale on everything you need to start whipping up your favorite fall recipes.
Born in France in 1925, Le Creuset is most well-known for its stunning enamel cast iron cookware in a rainbow of rich colors, from flaming red-orange to soothing ocean blues and every color in between. Heavy-duty and chip resistant, Le Creuset's cookware is built to last for generations with the proper care.
Right now, you can save up to 40% off everything from investment pieces, including the iconic Dutch oven, skillets, and saucepans, to charming odds and ends such as fish dishes, camembert bakers, and colorful serving dishes. Not only will you find everything you need to deck out your kitchen, but the savings event is the perfect time to stock up on holiday gifts at a discount.
Shop the entire sale, or check out the ten pieces we can't wait to add to our cookware collection below.
For braising, roasting, baking, and more, save over $100 on the 5-quart Dutch oven built to last a lifetime.
Display Halloween candy, seasonal canapes, Thanksgiving sides, and more in this festive pumpkin dish.
Choose between seven gorgeous colors, including this light turquoise, for this wide, shallow enameled cast iron baking dish.
Use this 6.33-inch saucepan for poaching eggs, simmering sauces, steaming rice, and more.
Available in seven colors, this oolong kettle is a great gift for tea lovers.
For serving roasted fish or Swedish fish, this serving dish is a charming addition to any home.
This multitasking saucier is made of the lightest weight cast-iron by quart on the market, plus it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
Microwave, dishwasher, broiler, and oven-safe, use this set of six pastel ramekins for serving up mini desserts such as crème brûlée and single-serving cakes.
For lasagnas, roasted chickens, sheet cakes, and more, this roasting pans is as gorgeous as it is functional.
Melty, delicious soft cheese tastes even better when served in this adorable camembert baker, also available in turquoise.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Cookware Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Essentials
Warm Up Your Home With Our 15 Favorite Candles for Fall 2022
23 Dorm Room Essentials from Amazon to Make Your Space Feel Like Home
21 Best Labor Day Deals at Walmart: Save on Cookware, Home and More
25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage
The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon