With autumn on the horizon, we're already dreaming of all the recipes we can start making. From heartwarming soups and stews to pumpkin pies and apple tarts, fall is the season of cozy home cooking. To further incentivize you to try out your skills in the kitchen, French cookware brand Le Creuset is hosting its Factory to Table sale on everything you need to start whipping up your favorite fall recipes.

Shop the Le Creuset Sale

Born in France in 1925, Le Creuset is most well-known for its stunning enamel cast iron cookware in a rainbow of rich colors, from flaming red-orange to soothing ocean blues and every color in between. Heavy-duty and chip resistant, Le Creuset's cookware is built to last for generations with the proper care.

Right now, you can save up to 40% off everything from investment pieces, including the iconic Dutch oven, skillets, and saucepans, to charming odds and ends such as fish dishes, camembert bakers, and colorful serving dishes. Not only will you find everything you need to deck out your kitchen, but the savings event is the perfect time to stock up on holiday gifts at a discount.

Shop the entire sale, or check out the ten pieces we can't wait to add to our cookware collection below.

Pumpkin Dish Le Creuset Pumpkin Dish Display Halloween candy, seasonal canapes, Thanksgiving sides, and more in this festive pumpkin dish. $26 $16 Buy Now

Oolong Kettle Le Creuset Oolong Kettle Available in seven colors, this oolong kettle is a great gift for tea lovers. $100 $60 Buy Now

Fish Dish Le Creuset Fish Dish For serving roasted fish or Swedish fish, this serving dish is a charming addition to any home. $33 $20 Buy Now

Classic Saucier Le Creuset Classic Saucier This multitasking saucier is made of the lightest weight cast-iron by quart on the market, plus it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. $260 $155 Buy Now

Mini Ramekins Le Creuset Mini Ramekins Microwave, dishwasher, broiler, and oven-safe, use this set of six pastel ramekins for serving up mini desserts such as crème brûlée and single-serving cakes. $35 $21 Buy Now

Signature Roaster Le Creuset Signature Roaster For lasagnas, roasted chickens, sheet cakes, and more, this roasting pans is as gorgeous as it is functional. $315 $190 Buy Now

Camembert Baker Le Creuset Camembert Baker Melty, delicious soft cheese tastes even better when served in this adorable camembert baker, also available in turquoise. $42 $25 Buy Now

