Now that winter and the holiday season is almost here, we're ready to whip up delicious recipes and fully embrace the cozy season. From heartwarming soups and stews to pumpkin pies and apple tarts, fall is the season of cozy home cooking. To give you even more reason to try out your skills in the kitchen, French cookware brand Le Creuset has a ton of cookware on sale with everything you need to start whipping up your favorite holiday dishes.

Shop the Le Creuset Sale

Born in France in 1925, Le Creuset is most well-known for its stunning enamel cast iron cookware in a rainbow of rich colors. The iconic Dutch Oven is currently on sale in eighteen different hues, from flaming red-orange to soothing ocean blues and every color in between. Heavy-duty and chip resistant, Le Creuset's cookware is built to last for generations with the proper care.

Right now, you can save on everything from investment pieces, such as the Dutch oven, skillets, and saucepans, to charming accessories like mugs, salt and pepper mills, and colorful serving dishes. Not only will you find everything you need to deck out your kitchen, but the savings event is the perfect time to stock up on holiday gifts at a discount.

Shop the entire Le Creuset sale, or check out the ten pieces we can't wait to add to our cookware collection below.

Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook Le Creuset Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook Whether they're a pro in the kitchen or just watch a lot of British Baking Show, any aspiring chef in your life will appreciate this thoughtful gift set of four mini cast iron cocottes and a cookbook. $144 $105 Shop Now

Bundt Pan Le Creuset Bundt Pan With the holidays just around the corner, Le Creuset's bundt pan will help you make the best cakes for Thanksgiving and Christmas parties. $52 $36 Buy Now

Square Grill Le Creuset Square Grill No grill, no problem — you can still whip up steaks, skewers, and more on this cast iron stovetop grill. $175 $100 Buy Now

